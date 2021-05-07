CBSE Latest News: The CBSE annual counselling program this year will make a head start with an all-new feature, a friendly app for students and parents alongside multiple other facilities from Monday, the 10th of May 2021. In another first, the CBSE has launched a new app for psychosocial wellness of students of classes IX-XII during the pandemic. Making a departure from the existing practice of counselling through toll-free number across the country, the board has designed this facility for the ease, convenience, and utility of students and parents within the safe home environment. Also Read - Will CBSE Cancel Class 12 Board Exams or Will it be Postponed? Here's What Experts Suggest

The app comes packed with features like:

Counselling Sessions – The new App will simultaneously cater to students and parents from CBSE-affiliated schools in different geographies across the world. The live counseling sessions will be conducted free of cost, thrice a week on Monday, Wednesday & Friday by the trained counsellors/Principals. This year there are 83 volunteers out of which 66 are in India and 17 located at Saudi Arab, UAE, Nepal, Oman, Kuwait, Japan, and USA.

Choose your own time slot and connect with an expert- The students and parents can choose any of the two time slots: 9.30 am – 1.30 pm or 1.30 pm – 5.30 pm and connect through a Chatbox as per their convenience.

Besides this, the app will also provide students information on:

Suggestive Course guide after 10+2

Tips on Mental Health & Well Being

Corona Guide – (Daily Protocol, Learning from Home, Self-Care, FAQs) and

Rap songs

CBSE Dost For Life app is available on the Google Play store and can be easily downloaded on any Android phone initially. The board will extend this facility for other phone users in due course of time.

Audio-visual Messages

CBSE has prepared educative material on social, emotional and behavioural issues such as Exam Anxiety, Internet Addiction Disorder, Depression, Specific Learning Disability, Substance Use Disorder, Aggression and Life Skills to sensitise students and masses. This can be accessed at website cbse.nic.in and YouTube channel of CBSE.

Weekly Q&A columns in leading newspapers

CBSE has already provided valuable advice in the month of April and reached out to millions of students so far .and will continue to do so.

Mental Health and Well Being Manual

The board has also brought out a manual that discusses the interplay of school, family, and community for the psychosocial well-being of students at different developmental stages. It has dedicated chapters on dealing with the current pandemic and COVID-appropriate behaviors. The manual is available at cbse.nic.in.

The blended approach of CBSE counselling program is its USP which continues to remain popular with students and parents alike at the global level for the past 23 years.

Steps for downloading the app

1. CBSE Dost For Life app can be downloaded from Google Play Store on any Android phone.

2. Students and parents can log in by entering the registered mobile number and registration number of CBSE class IX-XII and

3. Start live counseling via chatbox.