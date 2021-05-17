New Delhi: As students wait for CBSE to take a final decision on holding examinations, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Monday interacted with education secretaries of different states to discuss the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the education sector with schools and colleges closed for nearly one year now. The objective of the meeting was to review the COVID situation, online education, and work around National Education Policy 2020. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021: From Education Minister's Key Meet to Plea in SC Seeking Cancellation of Boards, Here’s What Students Should Know

It is being speculated that the minister may take a call on the CBSE exams related issues after this meeting. Also Read - CBSE Update: Students Await Major Decision, Clamour Grows to #cancel12thboardexams2021

“I will be virtually attending the meeting with State Education Secretaries on 17th May, 2021… The objective of the meeting is to review the #COVID situation, online education, and work around NEP,” the education minister tweeted. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021: BIG News Update Students Must Know | LIVE UPDATES

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will also meet with all the Vice Chancellor’s of Central University virtually tomorrow to review the online education in COVID19 Pandemic and Planning and Implementation of NEP-2020.

In addition to the existing state-level committee formed for the implementation of NEP, the education ministry has also formed a nine-member district-level committee to look into the matter. The panel will also have representatives from the teachers’ fraternity.