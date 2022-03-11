CBSE latest news: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday released the date sheet for Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations.Also Read - Second Week Into War, Vladimir Putin Sees Positive Shifts In Talks With Ukraine Over Ceasefire
Science stream Also Read - EXCLUSIVE: India Badminton Prodigy Maisnam Mieraba Luwang Pursuit For Learning Continues
Mathematics: June 7, 2022
Physics: May 20, 2022
English Core: May 13, 2022
Hindi Core: May 2, 2022
Hindi Elective: May 2, 2022
Computer Science (New): May 13, 2022
Chemistry: May 7, 2022
Biology: May 30, 2022
Physical Education: June 2, 2022 Also Read - LIC IPO Final Papers To Be Filed With SEBI Soon: Report
Commerce stream
English Core: May 13, 2022
Hindi Core: May 2, 2022
Hindi Elective: May 2, 2022
Mathematics: June 7, 2022
Accountancy: May 23, 2022
Business Studies: May 17, May 2022
Economics: May 28, 2022
Informatics Practices: June 13, 2022
Physical Education: June 2, 2022
Arts stream
English Core: May 13, 2022
Hindi Core: May 2, 2022
Hindi Elective: May 2, 2022
History: June 10, 2022
Geography: May 18, 2022
Political Science: May 24, 2022
Economics: May 28, 2022
Informatics Practices: June 13, 2022
Physical Education: June 2, 2022
Psychology: June 15, 2022
Sociology: May 6, 2022
Home Science: May 25, 2022