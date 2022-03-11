CBSE latest news: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday released the date sheet for Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations.Also Read - Second Week Into War, Vladimir Putin Sees Positive Shifts In Talks With Ukraine Over Ceasefire

Science stream

Mathematics: June 7, 2022

Physics: May 20, 2022

English Core: May 13, 2022

Hindi Core: May 2, 2022

Hindi Elective: May 2, 2022

Computer Science (New): May 13, 2022

Chemistry: May 7, 2022

Biology: May 30, 2022

Physical Education: June 2, 2022

Commerce stream

English Core: May 13, 2022

Hindi Core: May 2, 2022

Hindi Elective: May 2, 2022

Mathematics: June 7, 2022

Accountancy: May 23, 2022

Business Studies: May 17, May 2022

Economics: May 28, 2022

Informatics Practices: June 13, 2022

Physical Education: June 2, 2022

Arts stream

English Core: May 13, 2022

Hindi Core: May 2, 2022

Hindi Elective: May 2, 2022

History: June 10, 2022

Geography: May 18, 2022

Political Science: May 24, 2022

Economics: May 28, 2022

Informatics Practices: June 13, 2022

Physical Education: June 2, 2022

Psychology: June 15, 2022

Sociology: May 6, 2022

Home Science: May 25, 2022