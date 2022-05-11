CBSE Board Exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12, term 2 Marketing exam tomorrow, May 12, 2022. According to the board, the Marketing exam will start at 10:30 am and will continue till 12 pm. CBSE commenced the Class 12 term 2 examinations on April 26, 2022 all over the country. The Class 12 exams will be continued till June 15, 2022.Also Read - CBSE Class 10 Maths Paper Analysis: Students Say Questions Were Easy But Time Consuming. Check What Experts Say

It is extremely important for the CBSE Marketing Exam 2022 candidates, who are appearing for the examination tomorrow, to get accustomed to the sample question paper and the marking scheme of the subject.

CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Marketing Sample Paper: Direct Link

CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Marketing Sample Paper: Marketing Schemes

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Marketing Exam: General Instructions

Class 12 Marketing is a skill subject which will be held for total 40 marks.

Marketing question paper of CBSE Class 12 is divided into three sections- Section A, Section B and Section C

Section A holds five marks and has six questions on Employability Skills

In Section A questions numbers one to four have one mark for each question

Questions numbers five and six have two marks for each question in the same section. The candidates must note that they will have to attempt any one question

Section B has 17 marks and 16 questions on specific skills

Questions numbers seven to 13 are one mark questions

Candidates have to attempt any five questions

In the same section, questions numbers 14 to 18 have two marks for each question.

Attempting any three questions is necessary

Questions numbers 19 to 22 hold three marks for each question

Attempting any two questions is required

Section C