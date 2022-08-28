CBSE Board Latest Update: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notification for schools affiliated with the Board to timely submit the list of candidates (LOC) eligible to appear for Class 10, 12 for the academic session 2022-23. As per the notice, the last date to submit LOC is August 31, 2022. Students can check the detailed notification by visiting the official website of the Board at cbse.gov.in.Also Read - SAIL Recruitment 2022: Register For 146 Posts at sailcareers.com| Read Details Here

CBSE Class 9 and Class 11 Registration

The Board has also informed the schools to complete the registration process for Class 9 and Class 11 students. The last date to register for Class 9 and Class 11 is September 30, 2022. The registration of students will be done through Pariksha Sangana link given on the CBSE website, cbse.gov.in. The registrations are being done for the academic year 2022-23.

It is to be noted that the data collection for eligible candidates through LOC started on June 16, 2022. "To ensure that preparations are made foolproof for the examinations, 2023, no extension in the last date for registration and for LOC will be made by the board," CBSE in an official notification said. For more details, check the release below.

No more Extension of Last Date

The Board has also warned the affiliated schools that no further extension of the last date will be given for registration and uploading LOC. “It would be the responsibility of the Head of the Institution to ensure that deadlines are met without fail. No request for an extension of the last date will be accepted on any account, “reads the official notification.