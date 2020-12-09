CBSE single girl child scholarship 2020: Today is the last day for you to apply for CBSE single girl child scholarship 2020. All those who are interested in the scholarship must note that they must apply by today on the official website as registrations will close tomorrow. A girl needs to have passed the Class 10 examination with at least 60 per cent marks from a CBSE-affiliated school for her to be eligible for this scholarship. Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12, NEET, JEE 2021 Exams: HRD Minister to Hold Live Session on Dec 10 | Here’s What Students Demand

"The last date for submission of online applications is 10th December,2020 and hard copy of application form (renewal only) has to be submitted on or before 28th December, 2020. Hard copies received after the last date shall not be entertained," the CBSE said in its official notification.

CBSE single girl child scholarship 2020: Here is how you can apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘Scholarship’

Step 3: A new page will now open. Now click on ‘CBSE Scholarship Scheme for Single Girl Child 2020’ link.

Step 4: Download the application form. Fill in all the details required. Submit.

Step 5: Take a print-out for a future reference.

Who is eligible for CBSE Single girl child scholarship 2020?

1) A candidate needs to be single girl child

2) 60 per cent marks or more needed in class 10th exam

3) The tuition fee must not be be more than Rs 1500 per month in her class 10 exam

4) An applicant should be currently studying in a CBSE-affiliated school

5) In class 11 and 12, the fee rise should not be more than 10 per cent in comparison to their class 10 fee