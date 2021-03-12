New Delhi: Ahead of CBSE Class 10 and class 12 board exams, here comes a piece of good news for students. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday launched the AI Student Community (AISC) in collaboration with Intel. The main aim of this AI platform is to provide a space where students can come together for learning and sharing experiences. As per updates from CBSE, the AISC will help in students in creating and spreading awareness about Artificial Intelligence in an inclusive manner. Also Read - CBSE Board Exam 2021: Want to Score High Marks? Class 10, 12 Students Must Follow These Tips

Interestingly, all CBSE students across the country can access this AI platform. And for registering on this platform, the students will have to visit the official website www.cbseacademic.nic.in. Also Read - CBSE & ICSE Board Exams 2021: Top 7 Things to do For Preparation |Watch Video

CBSE AI Student Community: Here’s how to register Also Read - FACT Check: Has CBSE Board Reduced Syllabus For Class 10 Social Science Exam? Know Truth Here

Step 1: Open any internet browser and search for www.cbseacademic.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, you will see a tab that reads, ‘AI Student Community’. Click on it.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new window, where you will have to choose between ‘Student’ and ‘teacher’.

Step 4: Once have chosen the option, a form will open.

Step 5: Carefully enter your details and hit the submit button.

Step 6: Take a screenshot of the successfully submitted page and keep a printout of it for future reference.

Once the registration is done, the students will be able to access the CBSE AI Student Community by using their login ID and password. Moreover, they will be able to learn artificial intelligence and its application for social impact projects through real time webinars by experts.

CBSE AI Student Community also offers interactive methods of learning to students and allows them to participate in online challenges to test their knowledge and up-grade themselves.

As per updates from CBSE, the registered students will get access to programme, online resources, webinars and face-to-face boot camps to enhance their AI skills.