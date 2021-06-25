New Delhi: Students who have lost their academic documents, here comes a piece of good news for you. Now you can get duplicate documents with CBSE’s latest duplicate academic document system (DADS). On Friday, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) launched the duplicate academic document system (DADS) to help students with duplicate copies of their academic documents which have either been lost or mutilated. Also Read - CBSE Optional Exams Likely to be Conducted in August, Says Ramesh Pokhriyal; No Announcement on JEE Mains, NEET 2021

Till now, these students have been approaching the concerned regional offices or apply on a prescribed form and deposit required fees in the banks or alternately send forms and bank drafts by post to get their duplicate documents. But, the Covid situation has made it difficult to follow this process.

However, with the Duplicate Academic Document System from the IT department of the CBSE, students can do all that from the comfort of their homes during the prevailing Covid-19 situation.

How DADS can help students?

This online portal will give the option to students for both digital copy as well as a printed copy of the academic document to choose from. This new facility of the CBSE is aimed at obviating the human contact and physical presence of the students required so far and cut short the travel, time and energy spent by students. They can now obtain duplicate marksheets, passing certificate, migration certificate through this online portal.

How to use the DADS portal -step-by-step guide here