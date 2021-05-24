New Delhi: After a successful launch of the CBSE Dost For Life app on 10th May 2021, CBSE for the 24th consecutive year, has also started its annual tele counselling for the class X and XII students and parents through the dedicated Toll-Free number 1800 11 8004. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Exam 2021: To Cancel or Not to Cancel? Stakeholders Divided; Govt to Take Final Call on June 1

In addition to the 83 experts available on CBSE Dost For Life app, there are 24 Principals, Counsellors from CBSE affiliated schools across the country, and experts who will remain available from 09:30 AM to 05:30 PM, Monday to Friday on this toll-free number, to help students and parents. Also Read - Official Statement After High Level Meet on Conducting CBSE, CISCE Class 12 Board Exam 2021

During the pandemic, CBSE has taken several new initiatives such as the Manual on Mental health and wellness, Dost For Life app, and series of webinars meant to upkeep the psychosocial well being and mental wellness of students, teachers and parents and would continue to do so. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021: Meeting Fruitful, Final Decision at The Earliest, Says RP Nishank