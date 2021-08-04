New Delhi: CBSE has brought on board a consultative group of experts belonging to industry, academia, and government to prepare the future road map. The CBSE has collaborated with UNICEF and its trusted technical partner iDreamCareer private limited for setting up a dynamic online system on career guidance and counselling.Also Read - CBSE 10th Result 2021: PM Modi Congratulates Class X Students as CBSE Releases Scores

This initiative will help young people, especially girls, to gain knowledge and skills for self-development and to transition smoothly from school to higher education or work. To support adolescents (grades 9 to 12 students) to manage their career pathways and lifelong learning. Also Read - CBSE Class 10 Result Declared. Results of Over 16,000 Students Withheld, to be Announced Later at cbseresults.nic.in

UNICEF, along with 13 state governments and private sector has customized career portals in regional languages, reaching 21 million adolescents helping them access educational and work related resources and opportunities. The career portals also available on mobile apps offer information on careers, college directories, courses from several countries, scholarships and competitive entrance exams. Also Read - CBSE Class 10 Result 2021: CBSE Board Releases Region-Wise Pass Percentage. Check List Here

The portal is linked to the CBSE main portal. All CBSE School students will be able to sign up on the portal with their details and access a personalised career dashboard that will also be accessible to teachers and administrators.

The CBSE dedicated online portal on career guidance and counselling coincides with the declaration of class X and XII results for this year and includes information on various careers, courses, scholarships and examinations for students from grades 9 to 12.

The CBSE Career Guidance and Counselling portal:

Is gender inclusive

Informs on career options for special ability students

Uses a gamified approach to engage students

Provides personalised and unique career journey through Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning

Is mobile, tablet and laptop-compatible

UNICEF online portal

Speaking at the launch of the portal, Terry Durnnian, Chief of Education, UNICEF India, said, “The pandemic has heightened concerns among millions of young people about their future livelihoods and skills needed to thrive in the 21st century. UNICEF has supported career guidance portals across several states to empower adolescents and young people to make informed educational and occupational choices that support their social, financial and emotional well-being. UNICEF is pleased to partner with the Central Board of Secondary Education with the technical partnership of iDreamCareer to develop the CBSE Career Guidance portal to facilitate students in India to have access to information on career pathways, irrespective of their school affiliation.”