New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided that a hard copy of the Migration Certificate will be issued only to the students who would make a request for the same to the board. The change will be effective from 2021 only and come 2024, the board will completely discontinue issuing hard copies of migration certificates, an official statement said.

CBSE migration certificates are issued after the announcement of Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results, enabling students to take admission elsewhere for further studies. CBSE had partnered with DigiLocker, a Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) initiative, in 2019 to provide digital certificates to the students. Apart from migration certificates, CBSE also provides pass certificates and mark sheets through DigiLocker.

"CBSE has developed the infrastructure to provide soft copies of the migration certificates on DigiLocker. Accordingly, it has been decided that hard copy of the migration certificate will be issued only to the students who would make a request for the same to the board, otherwise soon the result will be declared, and the soft copy of the migration certificate will be made available on DigiLocker," the board said.

In order to access CBSE documents on DigiLocker, students need to sign up with their credentials. Last year, CBSE board exam results were announced through DigiLocker, apart from the official website – cbse.nic.in.

CBSE Class 10 board exams 2021 are scheduled between May 4 and June 7 this year. Class 12 board exams will begin on May 4 and continue till June 14.