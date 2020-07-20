CBSE Marks Verification 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has begun the marks verification process or rechecking of CBSE Class 10 Board exam 2020 answer sheet on Monday, after finishing with Class 12 papers. Students who appeared for the CBSE exams can apply for marks verification by visiting the official websites – cbse.nic.in and cbseit.in. Also Read - Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020: Application Open For Scanned Copy, Revaluation, Retotalling at karresults.nic.in

Class 10 students must note that the last date for application is July 24. The last date for Class 12 students to apply for CBSE marks verification was today, July 20. However, the link is still open for application if candidates wish to apply. Also Read - CBSE Deleted Chapters: Topics Removed From Syllabus Can be Used For 'Experiential Learning', Says Board

Applicants will only be eligible for obtaining photocopies of the evaluated answer sheets and only those who have applied for marks verification and obtained their photocopied versions of answer sheets will be eligible for re-evaluation. Also Read - CBSE X, XII Result 2020: 'Never Lose Hope,' PM Narendra Modi Extends Confidence to Class 10, 12 Students

Here’s the process:

Step 1: Visit the CBSE website to get detailed rules and guidelines on applying for marks verification

Step 2: Next, click on the link that reads ‘Schedule for Verification of Marks apply online’

Step 3: Alternatively, go to cbseit.in and click on ‘Apply for Verification – Class 10’ link

Step 3: Enter the required details in the given fields like roll number, school code etc as mentioned on the admit card

Step 4: Click ‘Proceed’

Step 5: Pay the fee amount of Rs 500 per subject as applicable

Step 6: You will receive an application number, save it for future reference and further procedure regarding re-evaluation.

Important Dates and fees for CBSE Result 2020 Class 10:

Verification of Marks – July 20 to July 24, Rs 500 per subject

Obtaining Photocopy of Evaluated Answer Books – August 4 and 5, Rs 700 per answer book

Re-Evaluation – August 10 and 11, Rs 100 per question

Students can apply for re-evaluation, if needed, as soon as they obtain their photocopied answer scripts.