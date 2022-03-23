CBSE New Academic Session Latest Update: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to begin the new academic session of 2022-23 from April 1, 2022. As per reports, Classes 1 to 9 will begin on time but there might be a delay in the opening of new session for Classes 10 and 12 because of the delayed CBSE Term 2 exams 2022. The reports also suggest that the board is likely to release a separate schedule for the students of classes 10 and 12.Also Read - CBSE Term 1 Exam: Private School Body Writes To Board, Makes This Demand

As per a report by News 18, the CBSE is likely to release a complete schedule for the new academic session soon. The students must note that the board has not issued any notice as of now, but it is likely that announcements related to new sessions will be released soon. Also Read - CBSE Result Revaluation: Apply Till This Date for Class 12 Term 1 Result Revaluation

As Class 10 and 12 term 2 board exams are yet to be held, students who are in class 10 right now will be promoted to class 11 with a bit of delay as compared to the rest, the report added. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Result 2021 Declared: Here's How Students Can Get Their Marksheet | Check Details

Sources close to the developments told the news portal that all preparations have been made to begin the academic session on time. Significantly, this is the first time since the COVID pandemic that the CBSE is opening up the new academic session in offline mode. It is more likely that not just the senior classes but the students in primary and pre-primary classes will also be called to schools in the new session.

After the schools will be reopened for the new academic session, covid protocols including sanitization, wearing masks, social distancing will be strictly followed. And the CBSE will issue detailed guidelines before starting the new session.

As per the earlier planning, when schools will reopen, students will be assessed and learning gaps from the past two years will be filled first before starting the new curriculum. Apart from CBSE schools, other state government schools will also implement such plans.