CBSE Academic Session 2022 Latest News Today: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday made a big announcement for the students who are waiting for their registration for the next academic session. Issuing a notification in this regard, the CBSE said the registration process for classes IX and X for session 2021-22 to begin from December 15. Giving details, the board said the registration link will be made available on CBSE website soon.Also Read - CBSE Term 1 Class 10 Computer Application Answer Key Released: Students Can Check Answer Key and Question Paper Analysis Here

Copy of the notification: Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Business Studies Paper Answer Key 2021 Released | Details Here

Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Maths, Applied Maths Papers on Monday: Students Can Check Sample Paper With Solutions, Question Pattern In Detail