CBSE Plans to End 10+2 Education Format, to Adopt 5+3+3+4 Pedagogical Structure: Report

CBSE New Education Format: Based on recommendations by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday said it will announce a new format for the next academic year and will plan to do away with the current 10+2 system and move towards a 5+3+3+4 pedagogical structure, according to a report by Times Of India.

The CBSE said it will soon issue an order asking all CBSE board-affiliated schools across the country to make provisions for a migration from the current 10+2 system to the proposed 5+3+3+4 one.

Giving details, CBSE chairperson Nidhi Chhibber said the board will be issuing directions for the initiation of the same and will create a school registry, teacher registry, and a student registry that could track the growth of the 5+3+3+4 system throughout various stages of schooling.

The CBSE chief further added that the inclusion of 3- to 6-year-old children in formal education is a salient feature of the NEP and highlighted that several CBSE schools, through pre-nurseries and preparatory schools, are already into younger children’s education.

It should be highlighted that the new pedagogical structure in the NEP 2020 divides children’s education into four stages. The first is the foundational stage of five years and the next two stages, preparatory and middle, will be three years each. The secondary stage will be four years long. Notably, these new divisions are claimed to be in accordance with the kind of cognitive development stages that children and adolescents go through.

As part of the NEP, while the board exams for grades 10 to 12 will continue, this system of examinations will be changed to remove the need for coaching classes. As per the NEP, the students will be allowed to take these examinations on two occasions during a school year and the main examination will be compulsory, while the improvement exam will be optional.