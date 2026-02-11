CBSE new marking scheme update: What’s the on-screen marking system that CBSE will use to check Class 12 board answer sheets digitally; check here

Home

CBSE new marking scheme update: Whats the on-screen marking system that CBSE will use to check Class 12 board answer sheets digitally; check here

With the introduction of the On-Screen Marking system for Class 12, the board has made a major change for the digital evaluation of the copies. Scroll down to read what it means.

The CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) board exams are all set to begin. Now, the board has come up with a new change in the process of evaluation. This time, the board will be using the On-Screen Marking System (OSM). This is also called the Digital Screen Marking, with which the marksheets of Class 12 will be checked. The catch is that the marksheets of Class 10 will be evaluated through the traditional checking method. Here, we take you through the complete process of what digital screen marking is and why the board is following it.

What’s Digital Screen Marking (OSM)?

The Digital Screen Marking System is a digital way of evaluating the answer sheets. Now, the board will not be sending the grand bundles of physical copies to the teachers. Instead, it will send the digital copies to the teachers by scanning the answer sheets once the exams are done. The scanned copies will be uploaded to a secure system where teachers will be able to access them through digital devices like laptops, tablets, and computers.

Now, the teachers will enter the marks digitally, and they will not have to count the aggregate in the end. The digital system will itself allot the total marks obtained in the end. This nullifies the probability of manual errors in counting the marks.

What are the benefits of the on-screen marking system?

There are several benefits of the On-Screen Marking System. These include the reduction of errors in total marks, no risk of the answer sheet getting damaged, faster evaluation and results, and digital collection of records.

When will CBSE board exams begin?

The CBSE Board exams will begin on February 17. With the introduction of the On-Screen Marking system for Class 12, the board has made a major change for the digital evaluation of the copies. On the other hand, the students of Class 10 will get their marksheets checked in the traditional format only.

