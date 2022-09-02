CBSE 2022 Latest Update: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday issued a crucial notification directing colleges and universities to accept digital copy of Class 12 marksheet cum passing certificates and migration certificates. The board has issued the official notification related to the authenticity of digital marksheet and migration certificate on its official website- cbse.gov.in. The CBSE in the notification has informed colleges and universities that these certificates with digital signatures of the controller of examinations are ‘legally valid’.Also Read - CBSE Direct Schools To Timely Submit LOC Data, Complete Registrations For 2023 Board Exams

The notification from the CBSE came after the board observed that certain universities asked students to submit a printed copy of the migration certificate. "It has come to the notice that certain universities are asking the students to submit the paper printed copy of the migration certificate. Though, CBSE is supplying the printed copy to the students, shortly, however, it is informed that documents such as marksheet cum passing certificate and migration certificate available in DigiLocker with digital signature are also legally valid and should be accepted by all higher education institutions," CBSE said in a statement.

The students must be knowing that the CBSE Board Class 12 result 2022 was declared on July 22 and the overall pass percentage was recorded at 92.71%.

“Immediately after the declaration of result, marksheet cum passing certificate and migration certificate of students have been made available in their DigiLocker. Both the documents available in the DigiLocker are digitally signed by the controller of examinations,” the board added.

CBSE exam controller Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj has requested the University Grants Commission (UGC) to direct all education institutions to accept the digital copy with QR code and digital signature made available in the DigiLocker of the students by the CBSE.