CBSE Board exam 2021: Soon after Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank tweeted that he will release the CBSE date sheet for Class X and XII board exams 2021 on December 31 at 6 PM, students across the country have asked him to defer the examinations till May or June. Citing lack of preparations due to closure of schools, a class XII student of Physics, Chemistry and Maths stream urged Nishank to postpone the exams as they still have to cover 5-6 chapters.

"I am a PCM student. Sir, our portion is not over, we still have to cover 5 to 6 more chapters in most subjects. Also, we have not had a single practical class. Please postpone the boards", the student narrated his ordeal.

Another student said, “Sir even students can not tweet to express their views, please sir postpone exams if you can’t take exams online then how can you think that we can study online.”

Notably, the CBSE had said that the 10th 12th Board examinations will not be held online. Students will have to take the exams with pen and paper as before.

A student asked what was the urgency to announce it only on 31st? “Could have allowed children to relax during new year celebrations and announced the dates after 2nd Jan 2021″, the student suggested.

Rajesh Patra, a student asked the minister to cancel the exam in the view of new coronavirus strain. He said,”Dear Nishank sir, a mutated coronavirus is spreading rapidly and is easily contagious. Please cancel boards 2021 for 10th & 12th as the children are undergoing a lot of mental pressure and stress.”

Besides, many parents want the date of the Board examinations to be postponed by a few months at least. A body of school parents has even sent a proposal to the Ministry of Education to extend the date of Board examinations. According to the proposal, parents want the examinations to be conducted in May or thereafter.

CBSE Datesheet on December 31 at 6 PM

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will announce the date or schedule for Class X, XII board exams on Dec 31.

“Major announcements for students & parents! I will announce the date when the exams will commence for students appearing for #CBSE board exams in 2021. Stay tuned”, tweeted the Education minister.

The Union Education Minister will make the announcement live through various online media.

No Exams Till February

In his last webinar on December 22, Nishank had clarified that exams won’t be held till February.

“I received a lot of requests from various #students and #teachers to postpone CBSE board exams for Class 10 and 12. Keeping the COVID-19 pandemic in mind and after various consultations, we have decided that board exams will not be held in February”, the Education Minister had said.