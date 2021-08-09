CBSE Offline Exams 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the Offline Exams 2021 Date Sheet tomorrow. The schedule for Improvement, Compartment, Private and Patrachar Exams would be announced, as per the latest updates. The candidates must note that the Class 10th, Class 12th Improvement, Compartment exams are scheduled to begin from August 16. Soon after the formal announcement of the datesheet, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. cbse.nic.in.Also Read - CBSE Launches Online Career Guidance and Counselling Portal for Students | Details Here

In the Supreme Court hearing today, the CBSE informed the top court about the schedule for their private, compartment, improvement and patrachar exams. Along with CBSE, even Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) also presented its schedule for these exams.

The candidates must note that according to the latest update, the registration for 10th, 12th Improvement, Compartment, Private and Patrachar exams is likely to begin from tomorrow- August 10, 2021. As per an old notice released by CBSE, these exams are scheduled to be held from August 16 and would end on September 15, 2021 tentatively.

In the affidavit submitted to Supreme Court, CBSE informed about these dates. However, the final schedule will only be known after the official circulars are out by the Board. A Bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari heard this matter in response to a writ petition filed by Association of Private Schools of Uttar Pradesh.