CBSE Offline Exams 2021 Date Sheet: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the CBSE Offline Exam 2021 date sheet for 10th and 12th students anytime today. The CBSE offline board exams are being conducted for Class 10, 12 Improvement, Compartment, Private and Patrachar students. The CBSE portal will be opened for students for registration on August 10, a schedule submitted in the Supreme Court read. Students will be able to download the subject-wise date sheet from the official CBSE website, i.e, cbse.nic.in.

CBSE 10th and 12th offline exams will begin on August 16 at the designated exam centres with Covid-19 protocols in mind. Results will be declared on September 30, the CBSE schedule stated.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Offline Exams 2021 date sheet to be announced today. — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) August 10, 2021

CBSE Offline Exams 2021: How to Download Date Sheet

Visit the official website of CBSE – cbse.gov.in Click on the date sheet link The date sheet will be on your screen Download it and save it for future reference.

DIRECT LINK to CBSE 10th, 12th Improvement/Compartmental Exam Date Sheet (to be activated shortly)

CBSE as well as the Council of Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) informed the Supreme Court on Monday about their schedule for conducting offline examinations for improvement, compartment, private and patrachar students.

Meanwhile, ICSE 10th and ISC 12th board exams will commence on August 16 and the results for the improvement exams will be announced around September 20, 2021.