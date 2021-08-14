CBSE Optional Board Exams 2021: As per the earlier notification from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the application deadline for the improvement exam is August 15. The CBSE has already said that the students who are not satisfied with their marks can appear for the optional exams. Hence, the students can apply for the exams by visiting its official website cbse.gov.in.Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Exams: How To Prepare For 12th MCQ Based Maths Board Exam For Term 1 2021-22

Notably, the CBSE had already declared the board exam results for students of classes 10 and 12 on July 30 and August 3 respectively. It must be noted that the exams this year were cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the results were declared based on candidates' performance in previous years.

If some students, who have applied for the optional CBSE Board Exam 2021, fail to appear in one or more subjects, then his or her result will be prepared based on the marks scored in the previous exams.

As per the earlier notification, the optional exams will begin from August 25 and continue till September 15. This time, nearly 35 lakh students had registered for the CBSE board exams. It is expected that at least 30 per cent of the total registered students will appear for CBSE 10th 12th Offline Optional Exam 2021.

CBSE Offline Optional Exam 2021: Important Dates

Students should register for improvement exams by August 15, 2021 The exams will start after 10 days of registration closing date that is August 25, 2021 The last exam will be conducted on September 15, 2021

CBSE Board Optional Exams 2021: Time table for Class 10 exam

August 25 – Information Technology

August 27 – English Language and Literature

August 31 – Social Science

September 2 – Hindi Course-1, Hindi Course – B

September 3 – Home Science

September 4 – Science Theory

September 7 – Computer Applications

September 8 – Mathematics Standard, Mathematics Basic

CBSE Board Optional Exams 2021: Timetable for Class 12 exams

August 25: English Core

August 26: Business Studies

August 27: Political Science

August 28: Physical Education

August 31: Accountancy

September 1: Economics

September 2: Sociology

September 3: Chemistry

September 4: Psychology

September 6: Biology

September 7: Hindi Elective, Hindi Core

September 8: Informatics Prac (New), Computer Science (New)

September 9: Physics

September 11: Geography

September 13: Mathematics

September 14: History

September 15: Home Science

CBSE makes major announcement on students who fail to appear for exam

The CBSE has made a big announcement for students who fail to appear in the exams and said the earlier marks will be considered for such students. This has been mentioned in the official notification released by CBSE on August 11, 2021. The notification reads, “This is to clarify that in case a student, who has applied for the optional examination, decides not to appear in the exam in one or more subjects and is marked absent. his/her previous result will hold good in these subjects and his/her result will be revised on the basis of marks awarded in the subjects in which the student appeared for examination”.