New Delhi: The dates for pending Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) examinations for class 10th and 12th will now be announced on May 18, 2020, HRD Ministry Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said in a tweet on Saturday. Some additional technical aspects need to be taken into consideration before finalising the datesheets, he added. Also Read - CBSE Announces Retest For Students Who Failed Class 9, 11 Exams This Year

“CBSE is taking into consideration some additional technical aspects before finalizing the datesheets of the board exams of classses 10th and 12th, due to which, the datesheets will now be released by Monday i.e. 18-05-2020. Inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted,” the HRD minister tweeted. Also Read - CBSE to Announce Results of Board Exams 2020 Soon? What About Pending Examinations?

Students are, meanwhile, requested to keep a tab on the official website in case of any update.

Earlier in the day, the minister had said that the datesheet for CBSE Board Examinations for Class 10th and 12th would be announced today at 5.00 p.m.

A few days back, the CBSE had in a notification said that the remaining papers of class X and XII would be held between July 1- 15. Reports also said that the government had directed the CBSE to hold papers before JEE main examinatons, scheduled to be held between July 18-23.

All the examinations, including those of board classes, were suspended in March amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

While Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia had demanded that the students should be evaluated on the basis of their performance in the internal exams, the CBSE said it will hold the exams for these classes.