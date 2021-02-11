New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) has released the Practical Exam 2021 guidelines. In a letter addressed to the Principals and Heads of Schools, the board has laid out the dates for conducting the practical examinations as well as the SOPs/ guidelines that ought to be followed for this year. Due to special circumstances this year, CBSE has allowed the schools to complete the practicals by the last date of the theory exams – which is June 11, 2021. Also Read - CBSE Board Exam 2021: Download Last Year Class 10 Mathematics Paper | Check More Sample Papers

CBSE Practical Exams 2021: General Instructions, SOPs Also Read - CBSE CTET 2021: Answer Key Expected Anytime Today | Here's How to Download

The CBSE has directed the schools to conduct the CBSE Class 10, 12 Pratical Exams 2021 between March 1, 2021 and June 11, 2021. Also Read - CBSE 10th and 12th Board Exam 2021: Board Restarts Registration Process, LOC Correction Window To Start From Feb 15

The board, this year has insisted that the practical examinations may be re-conducted for students who are absent in the first instance.

Students, schools have been directed to report to the board’s regional office so that external examiner may be appointed again for the practical exam.

This year, the practical exams would be conducted by external examiner.

A board appointed observer, as well as an internal examiner, would also be present.

The candidates must note that under no circumstances are schools allowed to conduct practical examinations with internal examiners.

In case the same is done, the marks of the practical exams would be cancelled and student would be instead marked on an average scale of the marks obtained in theory paper.

For Class 10 internal assessments, they would be conducted by the internal examinations, as was done earlier.

Marks of the practical examinations conducted have to be immediately uploaded to the app by the schools. Along with this, the schools are also required to upload a group photo with geo-tags, as was the norm instituted last year by the board.

All marks – including for the students who were absent, have to be uploaded between March 1, 2021 and June 11, 2021.

Apart from these guidelines, the board has also laid out SOPs and COVID safety protocols for the practical examinations.

CLICK HERE FOR CBSE OFFICIAL NOTICE

CBSE Practical Exams: COVID Safety Protocols

Practical labs have to be sanitized with the solution of 1% sodium hypochloride after conduct of each batch of practical exams

Schools must provide hand sanitizers at the laborotary

A batch of 25 students could be sub-divided in two sub-groupd to ensure proper social distancing

Students must immediately leave the school after the practical exams are conducted

Exhaust fans are to be switched on and doors/windows of laborotaries kept open during the examination

During Viva voice, student and examiner should be facing in the same direction and not at each other

Students are required to wash hands before and after the conduct of the practical examination

The board has emphasised on strict compliance. A fine for non-compliance of instructions of Rs. 50,000 would be levied on the schools, if found to be in breach.