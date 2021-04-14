Ajmer: At a time when more than 2 lakh students across the country are urging the board to cancel or postpone the CBSE Board Exams 2021 in the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus, it was reported on Wednesday that the CBSE has started preparation for board examinations (Class X and XII) from May 4 in Ajmer region. As per a report by Times of India, the question papers and answersheets are being sent to nearby bank lockers of the examination centres in Ajmer. Also Read - Clamour to Cancel CBSE Board Exams Grows. Here's a List of Boards That Have Postponed Class 10th, 12th Exams

According to the report, over 1.13 lakh students had registered for Class X and over 85,770 registered for Class XII in Ajmer region last year. Notably, the Ajmer region of CBSE includes Rajasthan, Gujarat and union territory of Dadar and Nagar Haveli.

In the meantime, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) said that it is starting the board examination from June 6 as per the schedule.

In the similar manner, the CBSE has also started the preparation to hold the examination in Ajmer region and sending question papers and answersheets to examination centres where they are kept in nearby bank in lockers.

Official sources told TOI that the CBSE has given chance to change of examination centre as well as ample time for conducting practical examinations in schools. “Those students who got Covid or their families can also make request to board and school can re-conduct the practical examination of absentees latest by June 11,” said official.

However, the chorus for cancellation of CBSE Board Exams 2021 grew louder on Tuesday in wake of the exponential rise in COVID-19 cases even as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said it has not taken any decision yet in this regard.

On Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia appealed to the Centre to cancel the exams saying the examination centres can become super spreaders and alternative methods for assessment need to be explored.

Giving clarification, the CBSE officials denied any change in plan “yet” and reiterated that the arrangements are being made to ensure social distancing by increasing examination centres by over 50 per cent. The exams are scheduled to begin from May 4.

“The exams cannot be cancelled, these are subjective exams which are crucial in nature and cannot be conducted online. The board is taking all necessary measures as per COVID-19 guidelines. The exam centres have been increased and all COVID protocols will be followed strictly,” said a senior board official told PTI.