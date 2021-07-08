New Delhi: Adv Anubha Shrivastava Sahai, President India Wide Parents Association and lawyer, on Thursday wrote a letter to newly appointed Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan seeking relief for Private, Repeater, Compartment and Patrachar students of CBSE Class 12. She urged for evaluation of class 12 results on the basis of internal assessment of the best three subjects from Class 10 and 11.Also Read - PM Modi's Cabinet Reshuffle: Who is In, Who is Out. Full List Here

In a letter to the Minister, Anubha Shrivastava Sahai said that Private, Repeaters, Compartment, Patrachar Students from 12th Board CBSE are still waiting for the results as their exams are not cancelled. Also Read - NTA JEE Main 2021: NTA Releases Application Forms at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Allows Change In Exam Centres

Here are some of the key takeaways from the letter:

The letter highlights that the Private, Repeaters, Compartment, Patrachar Students from 12th Board CBSE are still waiting for the results as their exams are not cancelled. The students are waiting for their results which will be declared only after their exams will be held in September or October as per CBSE statement before the Supreme court. The letter states that NIOS and some state GOVTs have already cancelled the exams for this category. Some state Govts like Odisha , Maharashtra have also announced the assessment scheme for these students after cancellation of their exam. The letter also adds that the students are under lot of stress due to this discrimination as other students from their state will be ahead and will seek admission in Universities and will also sit for entrance exams whereas these students will be left out.

Adv Anubha Shrivastava Sahai also underlined that the students will loose one academic year. “This is a very serious concern and must be addressed. These students can also be evaluated based on Internal assessment and their past performance. If required some assignment can be given to these student,” she wrote. Also Read - CBSE Board Exams 2021 UPDATE: Board Directs Regional Directors to Visit Schools Preparing Class 10,12 Results

“Many will loose opportunity to seek admission in the universities and also will not be able to sit for various entrance exams as their results will be declared later and by that time admission will be closed. I therefore request you to kindly look into this matter and evaluate these students on the basis of internal assessment of the best of 3 subjects from 10th and 11th and also give them some assignment if needed and declare the results on time,” she added.