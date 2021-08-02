CBSE Private Exams 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday released details on Improvement and Compartment examinations. To recall, the board had earlier has ruled out cancellation of Class 12 exams for Private students, however, clouds of uncertainty continue to shroud Class 10 exams. The board will conduct examinations between August 16 to September 15, 2021. The datesheet of the examination will be released soon, the board said.Also Read - CBSE 10th Result 2021: Announcement on Date And Time Expected Soon, But Final Scores Delayed, Say Officials | Check BIG Updates Here

According to the CBSE, the board will conduct the examinations for subjects including English Core, Computer Science, Mathematics, Physical Education, Business Studies, Accountancy, Chemistry, Political Science, Biology, Economics, Sociology, Informatics Prac, Hindi Elective, Hindi Core, Geography, Psychology, Home Science, Physics, History.

Here are some of the important details from the notification:

CBSE will be holding examinations as stated in the "Policy for Tabulation of Marks for Class-XII, 2021" released by CBSE for the following category of students:

(1) Students who are not satisfied with the marks, awarded based on the Policy of Tabulation will be given an opportunity to appear in examinations to be conducted by the board. As per this policy, marks scored in the later examination will be considered as final.

(2) Also, after declaration of result-2021, students who are not able to meet the qualifying criteria in one subject and placed in compartment category.

(3) For Private, Patrachar and 2nd chance Compartment candidates etc., whose result has not been declared based on the Policy for Tabulation because of their non- availability of yearlong assessment details.

(4) Students of Class-XII and Class-X are given an opportunity to improve their performance only in one subject in compartment examinations in compliance of the information communicated vide letter no CBSE/CE/2021 date 16.03.2021. Better of the two marks obtained in the subject will be considered for declaration of results.

Accordingly, for all the above categories of candidates, CBSE has proposed to conduct examinations between 16.08.2021 to 15.09.2021. The date sheet of this examination will be released soon.

CANDIDATES ELIGIBLE TO APPEAR IN THE EXAMINATION:-

(1) CANDIDATES GIVEN SPECIAL OPPORTUNITY

(a) Candidates of 2021 examination whose result has been declared as PASS as per the tabulation policy but are not satisfied with their declared results may appear in one or more subjects to improve their performance. The marks obtained by a candidate in this examination will be treated as final, as mentioned in the Policy for Tabulation.

(2) PRIVATE, PATRACHAR AND 2ND CHANCE COMPARTMENT CANDIDATES

(b) Pass out candidates of 2015 or after, who were registered under Additional subject category for the examination scheduled in May 2021, for the examination scheduled to be held in August 2021, if still desirous of appearing for the examination in the Additional subject.

(c) Candidates who had appeared in 2019, as Regular candidate through schools affiliated to the Board or as Private Candidate, and whose result was declared as COMPARTMENT and also could not pass in July 2019 (1st Chance) and had applied for 2nd chance Compartment for the examination held in February/March 2020 these students have not been able to appear due to cancellation and non-conduct of the examination of the subject concerned held in September 2020.

(d) Candidates who had appeared in 2020 in Full Subjects (i.e. 5/6/7 as per the Scheme of Studies) either as Regular candidate through schools affiliated to the Board or as Private Candidate and whose result was declared as COMPARTMENT, also could not pass in Sept, 2020 (1st Chance) these students who are registered for 2nd Chance for the examination scheduled in May 2021, such candidates who are eligible to apply only as Private Candidates for the examination scheduled to be held in August 2021.

(e) Candidates of Class XII who passed in 2020 and had applied for Improvement of Performance as private candidates in the subjects for which examination was scheduled to be held in May 2021. All such candidates are eligible to apply again for the examination scheduled to be held in August 2021.

(f) Candidates of Class XII who have applied for appearing as private candidate in 6 subjects for the examination which was scheduled to be held in May, 2021 are eligible to apply again for the examination scheduled to be held in August 2021.

(3) CANDIDATES PLACED IN COMPARTMENT CATEGORY IN EXAM-2021

(9) Candidates of 2021 who have been placed under compartment category in the result declared based on the tabulation policy are eligible to apply for 1st chance Compartment for the examination scheduled to be held in August 2021.