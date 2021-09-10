New Delhi: Following the Supreme Court order, the All India Council For Technical Education (AICTE) on Friday asked all higher educational institutions approved by it across the country to admit the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Private, Patrachar, and Second Compartment students provisionally. Issuing an official communique, the AICTE asked the educational institutions to obtain an undertaking from the provisionally admitted students that he or she will submit the marksheet within a week after the announcement of results.Also Read - Will CBSE Provide Question Papers For Classes 9 And 11? Board Issues Clarification on This Viral Claim, Calls it Fake News

"It is directed that those students seeking admission in higher studies in various courses whose results are not yet declared by the CBSE (including Private, Patrachar and Second compartment) shall allow them admission on provisional basis in their Institutes / Universities," AICTE has said.

The move from AICTE comes after the Supreme Court earlier this week said the private, 'patrachar' and second compartment students of CBSE class 12 can apply for admission for higher studies on provisional basis subject to undertaking that they would produce their results before the concerned institutions within one week of its declaration.

Copy of the circular:

The AICTE said that the undertaking from such students must be obtained within one week from the date of declaration of the results by the CBSE, otherwise their provisional admission will be cancelled.

“An undertaking should be obtained from such provisionally admitted students that he/she shall submit their results within one week from the declaration of the results by the CBSE to the respective institution. Failing which the provisional admission of the student shall stand cancelled,” it added.

Moreover, the AICTE has also asked all the heads of universities or deemed to be universities or institutions to implement the same and display it on their notice boards or website with immediate effect.

As per Delhi Government’s education department website, the ‘patrachar’ students are those who are registered in patrachar vidyalaya where study materials are made available to those coming from weaker sections of society or those who are drop-outs.

On Monday, the Supreme Court bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar noted that lawyers appearing for the University Grants Commission (UGC) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) have submitted before it that these students can apply for admissions on provisional basis subject to producing results which are to be declared by the CBSE.

The top court gave the ruling after hearing a plea which had raised grievances, including that there may be delay in the announcement of results of CBSE class 12 private, ‘patrachar’ and second compartment students which may deny admission to these students for higher studies.