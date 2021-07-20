New Delhi: University Grants Commission’s (UGC) new guidelines for the new academic session in universities and colleges across the county has added much to the uncertainty in the minds of students with regards to their further education, which they cannot pursue without the result of qualifying examination (Class 12 Board Exam Results).Also Read - CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 Tomorrow Or Delayed? BIG UPDATE on Declaration Date And Time

Since the examination for CBSE Private, Patrachar, Improvement are proposed in between 15.08.2021 to 15.09.2021, the students and their parents are now apprehending that they won't be in a position to take admission in this academic session, should the admission process be completed by Universities & Colleges by September 30, 2021, as mandated by the UGC. This would consequently, deprive them of the benefit granted to them by the Supreme Court of India.

On Tuesday, Advocate Abhishek Choudhary wrote a letter to Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and University Grants Commission (UGC) raising the grievances of CBSE private students. In his 9-page letter, Adv. Abhishek Choudhary has urged the board to either release schedule or publish result before 31 July.

Adv. Choudhary also requested the education minister to intervene and to ensure that the Private / Patrachar / 2nd Compartment etc., CBSE students can be in a position to pursue their further education by taking admission in Universities & Colleges for which the academic calendar, last date of completing the process of admission and date for commencement of classes for the first semester/year has already been notified by the UGC.

]What UGC Notification States:

Higher Education Institutions shall ensure that the admission process for undergraduate courses/programmes for the academic session 2021-2022 commences only after the declaration of results by the CBSE, ICSE and State Boards. All the School Boards are likely to declare their results for the class/grade-XII examinations by July 31, 2021.

The notification issued by UGC also clearly mandates that the academic session (for UG courses in India) 2021-2022 shall commence latest by October 1, 2021, for first semester/year students.

Completion of the admission process to the first-year courses/programmes for the session 2021-2022 by no later than September 30, 2021. The last date for admissions to fill up the remaining vacant seats.

As per the academic calendar released with the aforesaid UGC notification for the session 2021-2022, the admission process for the Undergraduate Level Programmes shall commence only after the declaration of results by the CBSE, ICSE and all other State Boards. Importantly, this provision of the Notification is in line with the Order dated 22-06-2021 passed by the Supreme Court of India, as stipulated in the notification itself.

Concerns Highlighted In The Letter:

Till date the CBSE has not released the schedule of the examination for the Private / Patrachar / 2nd Compartment etc., students of the Class XII Board Examination, 2021, which has created a sense of confusion in the mind of the aforesaid categories of CBSE students.

The students aren’t even aware of the date of publication of their results, which in any case, will not be published on or before, July 31, 2021 as is being expected by the UGC, for these categories of students.

The Policy for Tabulation of Marks for Class XII Board Examinations 2021, published by CBSE, makes provision for the Private / Patrachar / 2nd Compartment etc., students of the CBSE XII Board Examination, 2021, as it says, “…examination will be conducted by the Board as and when the conditions become conducive for conduct of such examinations. The details will be notified in due course”.

In the matter of Mamta Sharma vs. CBSE & Ors. WP(C) 522/2021, the Supreme Court of India vide order dated 22-06-2021, directed the CBSE Board to conduct the examination between 15.08.2021 to 15.09,2021. The relevant portion of the order reads, “the present scheme provides that examination will be duly conducted in which all these candidates can appear as private candidates and such examination will be conducted between 15.08.2021 to 15.09.2021 and the results would be declared at the earliest so that even these students would be in a position to pursue their further education.

Notification issued by UGC is against the assurance given by the Learned Attorney General for India that the UGC will ensure that the admission process by the colleges and institutions should commence only after the declaration of results by the C.B.S.E. and I.C.S.E., including the State Boards, for all the students. Quite clearly, by making September 30, 2021 as the cut off date for completition of admission procedure for UG courses in India, UGC has failed to accommodate the Class XII Private / Patrachar / 2nd Compartment students of CBSE Board in its proposed policy for session 2021-22.

What Students Seek: