CBSE private Exams Latest Update: Days after the CBSE announced that class 10 and 12 board exams 2021 for private students will be held from August 16 to September 15, several CBSE private students across the country have started protest demanding cancellation of the board exams.Also Read - CBSE Results 2021 Big Update: Board To Meet July 31 Deadline To Announce Class 10 And Class 12 Results

Saying that the results of the private candidates will be declared on the basis of alternative assessment policy like that for regular candidates, the CBSE said it does not have any previous assessment record for these students. Also Read - Kerala Leaders to Face Trial as Supreme Court Rejects Plea Over Damaging Assembly Property

“The exams will be conducted from August 16 to September 15 and their result will also be declared in minimum possible time to avoid any difficulty to them in admission in higher education,” CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said. Also Read - CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 Date & Time LIVE: Class 10th, 12th Board Results Soon at cbse.nic.in | Latest Updates Students Should Know

After this announcement from the CBSE, the private/compartment/patrachar/improvement students have been demanding a similar pattern for assessment for them as well. Though the CBSE Board has clearly stated it would work in coordination with the UGC, students are now worried about higher admissions.

Students express concern: According to the private candidates, they have already been receiving notifications from respective colleges and universities regarding their last date for application.

Speaking to India TV, CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said the announced dates are only for Class 12 private students and a separate notification regarding Class 10 private students will be released later.

He said that the CBSE is on the discussion regarding the exam dates for Class 10 and will soon release a separate official notification for them as well.

In the meantime, the CBSE private students have taken to Twitter and are requesting the CBSE board to cancel private exams and promote them on the basis of an assessment policy.

CBSE makes it clear: However, the exam controller made it clear that since a number of exams were cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the board does not have all the required records to assess the students for board exams.

Apart from students, some of the parents have also staged a protest outside the CBSE Headquarters last week. They stood there with placards and posters in their hands, demanding CBSE to cancel the exams of Private/Compartment/Patrachar students.

Safety concerns: Talking about the COVID safety concerns of these students, CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said complete precautions will be taken and all safety protocols will be followed.

“We will ensure highest standards of COVID safety while candidates appear for exams,” Sanyam Bhardwaj said, adding, “the board and schools have made all required arrangements to ensure students do not contract with the coronavirus infection.”