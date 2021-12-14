CBSE Term 1 Exam Latest News Today: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) was on the backfoot after searing outrage over contentious Class 10 English passage “disobedience of wives”. The issue rocked the Lok Sabha with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and other Opposition leaders cornering the government and the board for the ‘blatantly misogynist’ passage. The leaders had also staged a walkout demanding an apology from the Centre over the issue. Soon after this, the board dropped the comprehension passage and the accompanying questions and decided to award full marks for it to the students.Also Read - CBSE Class 10 Hindi Exam Answer Key 2021 Released by Experts: Here’s How Students Can Check

“A passage in one set of the English language and literature paper of the CBSE Class-10 first-term examination held on December 11 is not in accordance with the guidelines of the board with regard to the setting of question papers. In this backdrop and on the basis of the feedback received from the stakeholders, the matter was referred to a committee of subject experts. According to the panel’s recommendation, it has been decided to drop the passage and the accompanying questions,” CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj had said, adding that full marks will be awarded for this passage to all the students concerned. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Business Studies Paper Answer Key 2021 Released | Details Here

What Did The Controversial Passage Read?

The comprehension passage had sentences such as “emancipation of women destroyed the parents’ authority over the children” and “it was only by accepting her husband’s way that a mother could gain obedience over the younger ones”, among others. One paragraph from the passage that had gone viral on social media read, “What people were slow to observe was that the emancipation of the wife destroyed the parent’s authority over children. The mother did not exemplify the obedience upon which she still tried to insist.” Following this, Twitterati called out the board for supporting “misogynistic” and “regressive opinions” and the hashtag “#CBSEinsultswomen” had started trending on Twitter. Also Read - CBSE Class 12th Physical Education Exam 2021-22: Answer Key RELEASED. Deets Here

CBSE Not New to Controversies

However, this is not the first time the CBSE has come under fire. Earlier also the board had courted controversy after the Class 12 Sociology exam. The question related to the 2002 Gujarat riots led to a massive outrage on social media with netizens blaming the CBSE for spreading ‘unnecessary hatred’ among young students.

For the unversed, the multiple-choice question — “The unprecedented scale and spread of anti-Muslim violence in Gujarat in 2002 took place under which government?” — was asked in Class 12 term 1 exam. Later the board acknowledged the error and had issued a statement that read, “A question has been asked in today’s Class 12 sociology Term 1 exam, which is inappropriate and in violation of the CBSE guidelines for external subject experts for setting question papers. CBSE acknowledges the error made and will take strict action against the responsible persons.”

So, Who Sets CBSE Question papers?

The setting of the question paper involves two separate panels comprising subject experts of each subject—Paper setters and moderators. The identities of both setters and moderators are kept confidential.

Qualification of Paper Setters/Moderators

A paper setter shall have a post-graduate degree in the concerned subject or allied subject.

He/she must have a minimum of ten years experience of teaching the concerned subject at Secondary/Senior Secondary/higher education level, or persons working in the State/National level education agencies set up by the Govt. and are actually involved in the organisation of in-service training programme or research/development of study materials for the Secondary/Senior Secondary students/teachers.

The Board chairman may also appoint other persons in the profession related to the subject as Paper setter in that subject if in the opinion of the Chairman such appointment is desirable.

Paper Setting Process

For each subject, moderators and paper setters prepare multiple set of questions. Question papers prepared by the paper-setters sent to a team of moderators or an individual moderator. Moderation of question papers may be undertaken by a team of Moderators or individual Moderators as may be decided by the Chairman.

Key Things Moderators And Paper Setters Need to Keep in Mind