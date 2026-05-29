CBSE re-evaluation portal launch BIG UPDATE: Board postpones Class 12 re-evaluation portal launch to THIS date, says website being strengthened

In a statement, the board said the decision was taken to ensure a transparent and glitch-free process for students seeking verification and re-evaluation of their answer books through the Post-Result Activities portal.

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CBSE re-evaluation portal launch BIG UPDATE (AI)

New Delhi: In a major development, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed the launch of its portal for verification and re-evaluation of Class 12 answer sheets, pushing the date from May 29 to June 1, 2026. In a statement, the board said the decision was taken to ensure a transparent and glitch-free process for students seeking verification and re-evaluation of their answer books through the Post-Result Activities portal.

“To ensure a transparent and glitch-free process for verification and re-evaluation of answer books of students who intend to submit their applications on the Post-Result Activities portal, it has been decided that the designated portal will now be operational from 1st June 2026. This is to ensure the highest standards and protocols of evaluation,” CBSE said.

Press Statement

In order to ensure a transparent and glitch-free process for verification and re-evaluation of answer books of students who intend to submit their applications on the Post-Result Activities portal, it has been decided that the designated portal will now be… — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) May 29, 2026

The board has also advised students with queries to contact the CBSE Tele-Counseling Helpline at 1800 11 8004 or email resultcbse2026@cbseshiksha.in.