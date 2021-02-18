CBSE Recruitment 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released for interview call letters for the post of Assistant Secretary, Assistant Secretary (IT) and Analyst (IT) on their official website. Candidates who passed the previous exam and are qualified for the interview round can visit the official website to find their admit card and proceed to download it. Also Read - TN TRB Recruitment 2021: Vacancies For 2,098 Post Graduate Assistants Notified, Salary Up to Rs 1,16,600

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to download the CBSE Assistant Secretary admit card 2021 for the interview, along with a direct link to the website to perform the formalities.

How to download CBSE Admit Card 2021:

Visit the official website – cbse.gov.in

On the right-hand side corner in the “In Focus” list of the notification page, click on the link that reads “Interview Call Letter for the Post of Assistant Secretary, Assistant Secretary (IT) and Analyst (IT) – 17/02/2021”.

The candidate will be directed to the Applicant Login page, wherein they will be required to submit their credentials (User ID and password) to log in.

CBSE admit card 2021 of the qualified candidates will be displayed on the screen. Download the admit card.

Candidate must print the CBSE admit card 2021 for future formalities. Note that the hard copy of the CBSE admit card will have to be carried by the applicant during the interview round.

Direct link to download the CBSE Admit Card 2021

The interviews for CBSE Assistant Secretary will likely be held in the month of February or March, 2021. The dates and the venue for the interview will be announced in due course. Along with the printout of the admit card, the candidates are required to carry self-attested copies of important documents and photocopies meant for identification. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for further information on the interview round and its guidelines.