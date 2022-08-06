CBSE Recruitment 2022: Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible candidates to apply for Joint Secretary, Senior Accounts Officer, and other posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of the Board at cbse.nic.in. A total of 10 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates can check the education qualification, age limit, and other details here.Also Read - PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2022: Register For 1935 Posts at sssb.punjab.gov.in| Here's Direct Link

Important Dates

The registration process begins: August 05, 2022 The registration process ends: August 20, 2022

Vacancy Details

Joint Secretary: 4 Posts

Additional Internal Auditor and Financial Advisor: 2 Posts

Senior Accounts Officer: 1 Post

Accounts Officer: 3 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must fulfil all the educational qualifications and experience as of the closing date of application. Also Read - PNB Recruitment 2022: Apply For 103 Posts Till August 30| Check Eligibility, Selection Process Here

Joint Secretary: Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university or equivalent.

Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university or equivalent. Additional Internal Auditor and Financial Advisor : CA/ ICWAI/MBA (Finance)/ Bachelor’s degree of arecognised University/ Institution with Economics / Commerce / Accounts as one of the subjects.

: CA/ ICWAI/MBA (Finance)/ Bachelor’s degree of arecognised University/ Institution with Economics / Commerce / Accounts as one of the subjects. Senior Accounts Officer: Bachelor Degree of a recognised University/Institution with Economics/Commerce/Accounts as one of the subject, or having passed SAS/JAO(C) or equivalent examination. For more details, candidates are advised to check the detailed notification shared below.

Pay Scale

Joint Secretary: ( Level-13 of the 7th CPC) (PB-4 of Rs. 37400-67000 + Grade Pay of Rs. 8700/-).

( Level-13 of the 7th CPC) (PB-4 of Rs. 37400-67000 + Grade Pay of Rs. 8700/-). Additional Internal Auditor and Financial Advisor: (Level-12 of 7th CPC) (PB-3 of Rs. 15600-39100 + Grade Pay of Rs. 7600/-).

(Level-12 of 7th CPC) (PB-3 of Rs. 15600-39100 + Grade Pay of Rs. 7600/-). Senior Accounts Officer: (Level-11 of 7th CPC) (PB-3 of Rs. 15600-39100 + Grade Pay of Rs. 6600/-).

(Level-11 of 7th CPC) (PB-3 of Rs. 15600-39100 + Grade Pay of Rs. 6600/-). Accounts Officer: (Level- 10 of 7th CPC).

How to Apply Online?

Candidate must have two (02) copies of his/her recent passport-size photographs (not more than 03 months old) before applying for any post. Kindly note that only “ON LINE” applications shall be acceptable and applications in any other form shall not be acceptable. While applying, the E-mail ID (Valid for at least 12 months) AND one alternate E-mail ID are mandatory fields, without which the application will not be registered. Also Read - DU Recruitment 2022: St. Stephen’s College to Hire Candidates For Assistant Professor Posts; Apply Now at ststephens.edu