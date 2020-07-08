CBSE Class IX-XII syllabus 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that the syllabus for Class 9 to Class 12 will be reduced by 30 per cent in the current academic year. While the decision has been welcomed by most suffering the adversities of the coronavirus pandemic, it is also being feared that scrapping some key chapters from the curriculum could affect the current batch’s preparation for competitive exams. Also Read - CBSE Reduces Syllabus 2020-21: Burden Lessened For Students of Classes 9-12 by up to 30%

The decision was taken after Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ asked the CBSE to “revise” the curriculum keeping in view “extraordinary situation prevailing in the country and the world”. The same had been previously suggested by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for all grades to make up for the loss suffered during the pandemic situation. Also Read - MHRD Asks CBSE to Revise Curriculum, Reduce Syllabus by 30% For Classes 9 to 12

Reduction in the CBSE syllabi takes off the burden from school teachers and students who have been struggling to maintain normal classes via online mode after losing nearly two months time. However, without a strategic revision, the end result could adversely affect the batch who wish to appear for competitive exams for higher studies. Also Read - CBSE Exams 2020 Results: This is How Board Will Calculate Marks of Class 10, 12 Students

CBSE revised syllabus for Class 9-12

Interestingly, the CBSE has asked the NCERT to drop some of the crucial and controversial chapters from Class IX to XII this year, including – for instance in Social Science – democratic rights, challenges to democracy, citizenship, food security, gender, religion, caste and secularism.

From class XII textbooks, the NCERT has decided to delete sections dealing with the government’s five-year plan and economic development under ‘Planned Development’; India’s relations with neighbours Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Myanmar under the chapter ‘India’s Foreign Policy’; along with an entire chapter on social movements and regional aspirations in India.

Similarly, from the Class X textbook, chapters deleted from Political Science syllabus include full chapters on democracy and diversity; gender, religion and caste; and popular struggles and movements; as well as challenges to democracy.

Meanwhile, for Class IX students the central board deleted the full chapter on democratic rights, constitutional design and food security in India, along with the whole chapter on population. The Board also deleted the whole chapters on citizenship, nationalism and secularism.