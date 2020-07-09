New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Human Resource Development on Thursday put out a series of tweets clarifying its stand on the backlash received for eliminating certain crucial and controversial chapters from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) syllabus this year. Also Read - List of Exams Cancelled or Postponed in India Due to COVID-19

"It is our humble request: Education is our sacred duty towards our children. Let us leave politics out of education and make our politics more educated," Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' asserted.

"There has been a lot of uninformed commentary on the exclusion of some topics from CBSE Syllabus. The problem with these comments is that they resort to sensationalism by connecting topics selectively to portray a false narrative," the ministry stated on Twitter.

The only aim is to relax the stress on students by reducing the syllabus by 30%. This exercise has been carried out following the advice & recommendations of various experts and considering the suggestions received from educationists through our #SyllabusForStudents2020 campaign. — Ministry of HRD (@HRDMinistry) July 9, 2020

Elucidating on how its sole motive on the revised CBSE Syllabus was “to relax the stress on students by reducing the syllabus by 30%”, the ministry wrote that the decision has been taken with recommendations from experts and educationalists and has been falsely politicised.

“While it is easy to misconstrue exclusion of 3-4 topics like nationalism, local government, federalism, etc. and build a concocted narrative, a wider perusal of different subjects will show that this exclusion is happening across subjects,” the ministry tweeted.

The HRD Ministry went on to berate how some media reports of “malice” confined to only political subjects and that no one could argue on portions deleted from Science and Maths.

“To give a few examples, the topics excluded in Economics are Measures of Dispersion, Balance of Payments Deficit, etc, topics excluded in Physics are Heat Engine & Refrigerator, Heat Transfer, Convection & Radiation among others.

Similarly, some of the excluded topics in Maths are Properties of Determinants, Consistency, Inconsistency, and Number of Solutions of System of Linear Equations by Examples and Binomial Probability Distribution.

In Biology, portions of Mineral Nutrition, Digestion & Absorption have been excluded. It can be no one’s argument that these topics have also being excluded by malice or some grand design which only partisan minds can decipher.” the HRD ministry stated in a series of tweets.

The Centre’s clarification comes a day after the CBSE issued a rationale explaining its decision on the reduction of the syllabus for this year.

Notably, the CBSE had asked the NCERT to drop some of the crucial chapters from Class IX to XII this year, including – for instance in Social Science – democratic rights, challenges to democracy, citizenship, food security, gender, religion, caste and secularism.