CBSE Reduces Syllabus News Updates: In an effort to lessen the burden of students in this time of corona crisis, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday reduced the syllabus for students of classes 9 to 12 for the academic year 2020-21 by up to 30 per cent to make up for academic loss caused due to COVID-19.

“Looking at the extraordinary situation prevailing in the country and the world, the CBSE was advised to revise the curriculum and reduce course load for the students of Class 9 to 12,” the HRD minister said in a tweet.

In a series of tweet, the HRD minister said that considering the importance of learning achievement, it has been decided to rationalize syllabus up to 30% by retaining the core concepts.

“To aid the decision, a few weeks back I also invited suggestions from all educationists on the reduction of #SyllabusForStudents2020 and I am glad to share that we received more than 1.5K suggestions. Thank you, everyone, for the overwhelming response,” he said.

Earlier, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had suggested 30 per cent reduction in syllabus for all grades to make up for the loss caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Schools, colleges and universities across the country are closed since mid-March after the Central government imposed a countrywide shutdown to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

In the meantime, the MHRD said that the final-year examinations in universities will have to be conducted by September-end.

A nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24, which came into effect the next day. While the government has eased several restrictions, schools and colleges continue to remain closed across the country.