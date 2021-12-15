CBSE Class 9, 11 Registration 2022: As per the earlier notification, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday started the registration process of students for classes 9, 11 for session 2021-2022. The CBSE had earlier said that the affiliated schools who want to register their students for the Class 9, 11 sessions can do it on official site of CBSE on cbse.nic.in. However, the schools will have to update their data on OASIS before proceeding with the registration of students.Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Economics Paper 2021: Answer Key Released Now; Students, Teachers Call Paper Slightly Tricky

It must be noted that the students who are going to appear for the Class 10 or 12 board examination in the 2022-23 session need to do the registration from today itself. The affiliated schools will have to check the data like students’ name, parents’ name, date of birth and others submitted by the students carefully as once the data is uploaded on registration portal, it cannot be changed. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Commerce Exam 2021: Audio Message Promising Grace Marks For Accountancy Paper Is Fake, Says Board

Registration fee: The students should take note that the registration process will continue till December 20 without late fees and till January 7, 2022 with late fees. For the registration, the students will be required to pay registration fees of Rs 300 and Class 9th applicants from abroad will have to pay Rs 500 for registration and Class 11th students will pay Rs 600. A late fee of Rs 2000 will be taken after December 30 till January 7. Significantly, the CBSE will not charge any registration fee from visually impaired candidates this time. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Chemistry Exam 2021: Answer Key Released by Experts, Students Say Paper Was Moderately Tricky

Registration process: In the notification, the CBSE has already mentioned that it will provide an excel sheet for the registration of the students on the official website. And then, the schools will have to download the excel sheet and fill in the data like name, date of birth, parent’s name correctly. The CBSE has said that the schools should not change the pattern of excel sheets as it will lead to obligations while uploading the data.

CBSE Class 9, 11 Session 2022: Here’s how to apply

Visit the official site of CBSE on cbse.nic.in.

Click on Class 9, 11 session available on the home page.

Enter the number of sections and number of students.

Update the details like Principal Name, Phone number and others.

Enter the details asked in the excel file and click on upload excel file option.

Finalise the data and make the fee payment.

Once done, take a printout of the final list of registered students.

After the generation of the final list, no more addition, deletions, or corrections can be made to this data.

In a clear note, the CBSE has mentioned that only those students whose names are submitted through the registration process will be allowed to appear in Class 10, 12 board exams in 2022-23.