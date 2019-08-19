CTET December 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the official notification for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December examination on its official website.

The exam will be held on December 8 in 97 cities across the country. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of CTET— ctet.nic.in. The last date to submit online applications for CTET December 2019 is September 18. The last day for payment of September 23.

CTET 2019 December exam: Eligibility

Eligibility for becoming a teacher for classes 1 to 5:

Applicant should have passed Primary Stage Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks or should be appearing in the final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education. The candidate could also be senior secondary with at least 45% marks and cleared or appearing in the final year of 2-year diploma in Elementary Education, in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure), Regulations, 2002.

Others eligible for this are those with senior secondary with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in the final year of 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.EI.Ed) or Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in the final year of 2-year diploma in education (Special Education). Graduates with at least 50% marks and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) are also eligible.

Eligibility for becoming teacher for Classes 5 to 8:

Graduation and passed or appearing in the final year of 2-year diploma in Elementary Education are eligible or graduates with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed). Graduates with at least 45% marks and passed or appearing in 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed) are also eligible. Others eligible are those with a senior secondary with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in the final year of 4-year Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.EI.Ed). Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in the final year of 4- year B.A/B.Sc.Ed or

B.A.Ed/B.Sc.Ed are also eligible. Graduates with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in 1-year B.Ed. (Special Education) are eligible to be teachers for grades 5-8 and so are candidates having qualified B.Ed programme recognized by the NCTE.