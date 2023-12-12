Home

LIVE CBSE Board Date Sheet 2024: CBSE Class 10, 12 Time Tables Released, Download Time Table PDF

CBSE Releases Date Sheet For Class 12th Board Exams; Examinations To Begin From 15th February 2024.

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the official date sheet for Class 10th and 12th board exams for the academic year 2023-24. The exams will commence on February 15th, 2024, and continue until April 10th, 2024.

Get ready, students! CBSE has announced the official dates for your Class 10 and 12 board exams in 2024. Mark your calendars: the journey begins on February 15th and concludes on April 2nd.

CBSE Date Sheet PDF Images Here:

Head over to the official CBSE website (cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in) to download your detailed timetable. Remember, the first day features two sessions: 10:30 AM-1:30 PM and 10:30 AM-2:30PM. Subsequent days may have one, two, three, or even four sessions depending on your subjects.

Downloade CBSE Class 10, 12 Exam 2024 Date Sheet:

1. Visit the CBSE Board website: Open your browser and go to cbse.gov.in.

2. Click on “Main Website”: Look for the “Main Website” option on the homepage and click on it.

3. Navigate to “Latest @ CBSE”: Once on the main website, find the section labeled “Latest @ CBSE”.

4. Select your Class: Choose “CBSE Class 10 date sheet 2024” or “CBSE Class 12 date sheet 2024” depending on your need.

5. Download and Save: The date sheet will be displayed. Click to download and save it to your device.

CBSE Board exam 2024: Important Websites

For date sheets and notices:

cbse.gov.in

cbse.nic.in

Link For Sample paper, question bank:

cbseacademic.nic.in.

“CBSE Class 12 board exams will be conducted from February 15 to April 2, 2024 while Class 10 board exams will be held from February 15 to March 13,” examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

“While preparing the date sheet, the board has kept in mind that there is a sufficient gap between two subjects. Dates of competitive exams like JEE have been kept in mind while deciding schedule for class 12,” news agency PTI quoted the examination controller as saying.

Passing the CBSE Board Exams 2024: Requirements for Secondary and Senior School Certificates

Students appearing for the CBSE Board exams in 2024 need to secure a minimum of 33% marks in each subject to pass, regardless of whether they are aiming for the Secondary School Certificate (Class 10) or the Senior School Certificate (Class 12).

For Class 12th students, an additional hurdle exists for subjects with practical components. In these cases, achieving a minimum of 33% in both theory and practical examinations is mandatory, on top of the 33% overall aggregate requirement. This ensures comprehensive understanding and competency in both theoretical and practical aspects of the subject.

CBSE Date Sheet 2024 FAQs| CBSE 10th Timetable 2024: When Is English Exam?

The Central Board of Secondary Education English exam for class 10 is scheduled to be conducted on February 26

CBSE Exams 2024: What Is The Number Of Students That Are Going To Appear In The Exam

It is estimated that around 35 lakh students have registered for the CBSE Class 10, 12 exam 2024 and are expected to be taking the exams this academic year.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.