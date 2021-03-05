CBSE Date Sheet 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday released a revised date sheet for Class 10th and 12th board exams 2021, scheduled to be conducted from May 4 to June 1. The revised dates comprise several changes including the revised date of examination for Physics, Applied Physics, which has been shifted from 13 May, 2021 to 8 June, 2021 for Class 12 boards. For Class 10, Mathematics exam has been shifted from 21 May to 2 June in the revised date sheet, including other various subjects. Also Read - FACT Check: Has CBSE Board Reduced Syllabus For Class 10 Social Science Exam? Know Truth Here

CBSE Board Exams 2021, which are scheduled to begin from 4 May, will end on 7 June for Class 10 students and 11 June for Class 12 students. Practical exams will be conducted by schools from March 1. The results of the CBSE Board Exams 2021 will be announced by July 15.

CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2021 – Revised Timetable

Date Subject May 4, 2021 Odia, Kannada, Lepcha May 6, 2021 English language and Literature May 10, 2021 Hindi Course A & B May 11, 2021 Urdu Course A, Bengali, Tamil, Persian, Bahasa Melayu, Thai, Elementary Book-K & Accy May 12, 2021 French, German May 17, 2021 Painting May 18, 2021 National Cadet Corps, Gurung, Carnatic Music, Hindustani Music (vocal, Mel Ins, Per Ins) May 20, 2021 Home Science May 21, 2021 Science – Theory, Science w/o Practical May 22, 2021 Japanese, Elem. of Business, Carnatic Music May 25, 2021 Telugu, Sindhi, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipur, Assamese, Tibetan, Nepali, Limboo, Telugu – Telangana, Bodo, Tangkhul, Bhutia, Spanish, Kashmiri, Mizo, Rai, Tamang, Sherpa May 27, 2021 Social Science May 29, 2021 Information Technology, Introduction of Tourism, Artificial Intelligence May 31, 2021 Retail, Security, Automotive, Introduction of Fin Markets, Beauty & Wellness, Agriculture, Food Production, Front Office Operations, Banking & Insurance, Marketing & Sales, Health Care, Apparel, Media, Multi skill found course June 2, 2021 Mathematics Standard, Mathematics Basic June 3, 2021 Arabic, Sanskrit June 5, 2021 Malayalam, Punjabi, Russian, Urdu Course B June 7, 2021 Computer Applications

CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2021 – Revised Timetable

Class 12 board exams will be conducted in two shifts to reduce the number of exam days. The second shift examinations will be conducted in subjects which are not offered by the students in schools situated abroad, the board said. CBSE will conduct exams for 75 subjects in Class X and 111 subjects in Class XII.

CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2021 – Revised Timetable

Date of the Exam Morning Shift (10:30 am – 12:30 pm) Afternoon Shift (2:30 pm to 5:30 pm) May 4, 2021 English Elective, English Core May 5, 2021 Taxation, Carnatic Music (Vocal, MEL INS), Hindustani Music Vocal, Hindustani Music Mel INS, Hindustani music PER INS May 6, 2021 Knowledge tradition and practices of India, Nepali, Automotive, Financial Markets Management, Insurance, Electronic Technology, Medical Diagnostics, Kuchipudi Dance, Odissi Dance May 8, 2021 Physical Education May 10, 2021 Engineering Graphics, Food Production, Media, Shorthand (English), Textile Design May 11, 2021 Typography & Comp. App., Fashion Studies May 12, 2021 Business Studies, Business Administration May 17, 2021 Accountancy May 18, 2021 Chemistry May 19, 2021 Political Science May 20, 2021 Legal Studies, Urdu core, Salesmanship May 21, 2021 Urdu Elective, Sanskrit Elective, Sanskrit core, Front office operations, Air conditioning, Design May 22, 2021 Healthcare, Painting, Sculpture, App/Commercial art May 24, 2021 Biology, Office Procedures May 25, 2021 Economics May 27, 2021 French Horticulture, Electrical technology, cost accounting, shorthand hindi, music production, food nutrition & dietics, Early childhood care May 28, 2021 Sociology May 29, 2021 IP, CS, IP (old), CS(Old), IT May 31, 2021 Mathematics, Applied Mathematics June 1, 2021 Hindi Elective, Hindi core June 2, 2021 Web application, Tourism June 3, 2021 Geography June 4, 2021 Punjabi, Bengali, Marahi, Arabic, Telugu Telangana, Japanese June 5, 2021 Psychology June 7, 2021 Home science June 8, 2021 Physics, Applied Physics June 9, 2021 Banking, yoga, graphics, Kathak, Bharatnatyam June 10, 2021 History June 11, 2021 Entrepreneurship, Biotechnology, Library, Beauty, Agriculture June 12, 2021 NCC, Marketing, GT June 14, 2021 Retail, Mass media studies Tamil, Telugu, Sindhu, ujarati, Manipuri, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada, Tibetan, German, Russian, Persian, Limboo

“Sufficient time has been given between the examinations of two main subjects in both classes X & XII. This will reduce the stress of the students and help them in better preparations for the examinations,” said CBSE on its official Twitter website.

The board also said that no school staff who has worked in morning shift will be given duty in afternoon shift following safety guidelines in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. For any further updates or clarification, please visit the board’s official website www.cbsenic.in.