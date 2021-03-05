CBSE Date Sheet 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday released a revised date sheet for Class 10th and 12th board exams 2021, scheduled to be conducted from May 4 to June 1. The revised dates comprise several changes including the revised date of examination for Physics, Applied Physics, which has been shifted from 13 May, 2021 to 8 June, 2021 for Class 12 boards. For Class 10, Mathematics exam has been shifted from 21 May to 2 June in the revised date sheet, including other various subjects. Also Read - FACT Check: Has CBSE Board Reduced Syllabus For Class 10 Social Science Exam? Know Truth Here
CBSE Board Exams 2021, which are scheduled to begin from 4 May, will end on 7 June for Class 10 students and 11 June for Class 12 students. Practical exams will be conducted by schools from March 1. The results of the CBSE Board Exams 2021 will be announced by July 15. Also Read - CBSE Board Exams Will Be Completely Different by 2025, Say Experts at India Education Summit 2021
CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2021 – Revised Timetable
|Date
|Subject
|May 4, 2021
|Odia, Kannada, Lepcha
|May 6, 2021
|English language and Literature
|May 10, 2021
|Hindi Course A & B
|May 11, 2021
|Urdu Course A, Bengali, Tamil, Persian, Bahasa Melayu, Thai, Elementary Book-K & Accy
|May 12, 2021
|French, German
|May 17, 2021
|Painting
|May 18, 2021
|National Cadet Corps, Gurung, Carnatic Music, Hindustani Music (vocal, Mel Ins, Per Ins)
|May 20, 2021
|Home Science
|May 21, 2021
|Science – Theory, Science w/o Practical
|May 22, 2021
|Japanese, Elem. of Business, Carnatic Music
|May 25, 2021
|Telugu, Sindhi, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipur, Assamese, Tibetan, Nepali, Limboo, Telugu – Telangana, Bodo, Tangkhul, Bhutia, Spanish, Kashmiri, Mizo, Rai, Tamang, Sherpa
|May 27, 2021
|Social Science
|May 29, 2021
|Information Technology, Introduction of Tourism, Artificial Intelligence
|May 31, 2021
|Retail, Security, Automotive, Introduction of Fin Markets, Beauty & Wellness, Agriculture, Food Production, Front Office Operations, Banking & Insurance, Marketing & Sales, Health Care, Apparel, Media, Multi skill found course
|June 2, 2021
|Mathematics Standard, Mathematics Basic
|June 3, 2021
|Arabic, Sanskrit
|June 5, 2021
|Malayalam, Punjabi, Russian, Urdu Course B
|June 7, 2021
|Computer Applications
Check revised date sheet for CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2021 here Also Read - AP Intermediate Exams 2021 Time Table Released | Check Dates, Schedule Here
Click here to check revised date sheet for CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021
Class 12 board exams will be conducted in two shifts to reduce the number of exam days. The second shift examinations will be conducted in subjects which are not offered by the students in schools situated abroad, the board said. CBSE will conduct exams for 75 subjects in Class X and 111 subjects in Class XII.
CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2021 – Revised Timetable
|Date of the Exam
|Morning Shift (10:30 am – 12:30 pm)
|Afternoon Shift (2:30 pm to 5:30 pm)
|May 4, 2021
|English Elective, English Core
|May 5, 2021
|Taxation, Carnatic Music (Vocal, MEL INS), Hindustani Music Vocal, Hindustani Music Mel INS, Hindustani music PER INS
|May 6, 2021
|Knowledge tradition and practices of India, Nepali, Automotive, Financial Markets Management, Insurance, Electronic Technology, Medical Diagnostics, Kuchipudi Dance, Odissi Dance
|May 8, 2021
|Physical Education
|May 10, 2021
|Engineering Graphics, Food Production, Media, Shorthand (English), Textile Design
|May 11, 2021
|Typography & Comp. App., Fashion Studies
|May 12, 2021
|Business Studies, Business Administration
|May 17, 2021
|Accountancy
|May 18, 2021
|Chemistry
|May 19, 2021
|Political Science
|May 20, 2021
|Legal Studies, Urdu core, Salesmanship
|May 21, 2021
|Urdu Elective, Sanskrit Elective, Sanskrit core, Front office operations, Air conditioning, Design
|May 22, 2021
|Healthcare, Painting, Sculpture, App/Commercial art
|May 24, 2021
|Biology, Office Procedures
|May 25, 2021
|Economics
|May 27, 2021
|French
|Horticulture, Electrical technology, cost accounting, shorthand hindi, music production, food nutrition & dietics, Early childhood care
|May 28, 2021
|Sociology
|May 29, 2021
|IP, CS, IP (old), CS(Old), IT
|May 31, 2021
|Mathematics, Applied Mathematics
|June 1, 2021
|Hindi Elective, Hindi core
|June 2, 2021
|Web application, Tourism
|June 3, 2021
|Geography
|June 4, 2021
|Punjabi, Bengali, Marahi, Arabic, Telugu Telangana, Japanese
|June 5, 2021
|Psychology
|June 7, 2021
|Home science
|June 8, 2021
|Physics, Applied Physics
|June 9, 2021
|Banking, yoga, graphics, Kathak, Bharatnatyam
|June 10, 2021
|History
|June 11, 2021
|Entrepreneurship, Biotechnology, Library, Beauty, Agriculture
|June 12, 2021
|NCC, Marketing, GT
|June 14, 2021
|Retail, Mass media studies
|Tamil, Telugu, Sindhu, ujarati, Manipuri, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada, Tibetan, German, Russian, Persian, Limboo
“Sufficient time has been given between the examinations of two main subjects in both classes X & XII. This will reduce the stress of the students and help them in better preparations for the examinations,” said CBSE on its official Twitter website.
The board also said that no school staff who has worked in morning shift will be given duty in afternoon shift following safety guidelines in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. For any further updates or clarification, please visit the board’s official website www.cbsenic.in.