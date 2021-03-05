CBSE Date Sheet 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday released a revised date sheet for Class 10th and 12th board exams 2021, scheduled to be conducted from May 4 to June 1. The revised dates comprise several changes including the revised date of examination for Physics, Applied Physics, which has been shifted from 13 May, 2021 to 8 June, 2021 for Class 12 boards. For Class 10, Mathematics exam has been shifted from 21 May to 2 June in the revised date sheet, including other various subjects. Also Read - FACT Check: Has CBSE Board Reduced Syllabus For Class 10 Social Science Exam? Know Truth Here

CBSE Board Exams 2021, which are scheduled to begin from 4 May, will end on 7 June for Class 10 students and 11 June for Class 12 students. Practical exams will be conducted by schools from March 1. The results of the CBSE Board Exams 2021 will be announced by July 15. Also Read - CBSE Board Exams Will Be Completely Different by 2025, Say Experts at India Education Summit 2021

CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2021 – Revised Timetable

DateSubject
May 4, 2021Odia, Kannada, Lepcha
May 6, 2021English language and Literature
May 10, 2021Hindi Course A & B
May 11, 2021Urdu Course A, Bengali, Tamil, Persian, Bahasa Melayu, Thai, Elementary Book-K & Accy
May 12, 2021French, German
May 17, 2021Painting
May 18, 2021National Cadet Corps, Gurung, Carnatic Music, Hindustani Music (vocal, Mel Ins, Per Ins)
May 20, 2021Home Science
May 21, 2021Science – Theory, Science w/o Practical
May 22, 2021Japanese, Elem. of Business, Carnatic Music
May 25, 2021Telugu, Sindhi, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipur, Assamese, Tibetan, Nepali, Limboo, Telugu – Telangana, Bodo, Tangkhul, Bhutia, Spanish, Kashmiri, Mizo, Rai, Tamang, Sherpa
May 27, 2021Social Science
May 29, 2021Information Technology, Introduction of Tourism, Artificial Intelligence
May 31, 2021Retail, Security, Automotive, Introduction of Fin Markets, Beauty & Wellness, Agriculture, Food Production, Front Office Operations, Banking & Insurance, Marketing & Sales, Health Care, Apparel, Media, Multi skill found course
June 2, 2021Mathematics Standard, Mathematics Basic
June 3, 2021Arabic, Sanskrit
June 5, 2021Malayalam, Punjabi, Russian, Urdu Course B
June 7, 2021Computer Applications

Class 12 board exams will be conducted in two shifts to reduce the number of exam days. The second shift examinations will be conducted in subjects which are not offered by the students in schools situated abroad, the board said. CBSE will conduct exams for 75 subjects in Class X and 111 subjects in Class XII.

CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2021 – Revised Timetable

Date of the ExamMorning Shift (10:30 am – 12:30 pm)Afternoon Shift (2:30 pm to 5:30 pm)
May 4, 2021English Elective, English Core
May 5, 2021Taxation, Carnatic Music (Vocal, MEL INS), Hindustani Music Vocal, Hindustani Music Mel INS, Hindustani music PER INS
May 6, 2021Knowledge tradition and practices of India, Nepali, Automotive, Financial Markets Management, Insurance, Electronic Technology, Medical Diagnostics, Kuchipudi Dance, Odissi Dance
May 8, 2021Physical Education
May 10, 2021Engineering Graphics, Food Production, Media, Shorthand (English), Textile Design
May 11, 2021Typography & Comp. App., Fashion Studies
May 12, 2021Business Studies, Business Administration
May 17, 2021Accountancy
May 18, 2021Chemistry
May 19, 2021Political Science
May 20, 2021Legal Studies, Urdu core, Salesmanship
May 21, 2021Urdu Elective, Sanskrit Elective, Sanskrit core, Front office operations, Air conditioning, Design
May 22, 2021Healthcare, Painting, Sculpture, App/Commercial art
May 24, 2021Biology, Office Procedures
May 25, 2021Economics
May 27, 2021FrenchHorticulture, Electrical technology, cost accounting, shorthand hindi, music production, food nutrition & dietics, Early childhood care
May 28, 2021Sociology
May 29, 2021IP, CS, IP (old), CS(Old), IT
May 31, 2021Mathematics, Applied Mathematics
June 1, 2021Hindi Elective, Hindi core
June 2, 2021Web application, Tourism
June 3, 2021Geography
June 4, 2021Punjabi, Bengali, Marahi, Arabic, Telugu Telangana, Japanese
June 5, 2021Psychology
June 7, 2021Home science
June 8, 2021Physics, Applied Physics
June 9, 2021Banking, yoga, graphics, Kathak, Bharatnatyam
June 10, 2021History
June 11, 2021Entrepreneurship, Biotechnology, Library, Beauty, Agriculture
June 12, 2021NCC, Marketing, GT
June 14, 2021Retail, Mass media studiesTamil, Telugu, Sindhu, ujarati, Manipuri, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada, Tibetan, German, Russian, Persian, Limboo

“Sufficient time has been given between the examinations of two main subjects in both classes X & XII. This will reduce the stress of the students and help them in better preparations for the examinations,” said CBSE on its official Twitter website.

The board also said that no school staff who has worked in morning shift will be given duty in afternoon shift following safety guidelines in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. For any further updates or clarification, please visit the board’s official website www.cbsenic.in.