New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the new syllabus for new academic session for classes 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th. The new academic session for these students starts from April 2021. Notably, the CBSE has not made any reduction in the syllabus for the academic session 2021-22. This precisely means that students will have to study as per the full syllabus for the assessments and exams will be conducted in the new academic session.

Students must note that the revised/reduced CBSE syllabus of the previous academic session will not be applicable in the new academic year. Hence, students of CBSE Class 9th-12th are advised to check the new syllabus as they begin their studies in the new class for this academic session.

The CBSE annually provides syllabus for students of classes 9th to 12th for a given academic year containing academic content, syllabus for examinations with learning outcomes, pedagogical practices and assessment guidelines.

CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2021-22: Subject-wise PDF of main subjects

Subject Syllabus PDF CBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus 2021 Download CBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus 2021 Download CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2021 Download CBSE Class 10 English Syllabus 2021 Download CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course-A Syllabus 2021 Download CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course-B Syllabus 2021 Download

CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2021-22: Subject-wise PDF of other subjects

Subject Syllabus PDF CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Syllabus 2021 Download CBSE Class 10 NCC Syllabus 2021 Download CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Science Syllabus 2021 Download CBSE Class 10 Punjabi Syllabus 2021 Download CBSE Class 10 Urdu Course-A Syllabus 2021 Download CBSE Class 10 Urdu Course-B Syllabus 2021 Download CBSE Class 10 French Syllabus 2021 Download CBSE Class 10 German Syllabus 2021 Download CBSE Class 10 Spanish Syllabus 2021 Download CBSE Class 10 Japanese Syllabus 2021 Download

After issuing the syllabus, the CBSE has advised schools to adopt learning outcomes prescribed by NCERT annexed with the curriculum of each subject for classes 9 to 10 to implement competency-based questions.

As the syllabus has been released, now students must analyse the complete syllabus and plan their studies accordingly throughout the year.