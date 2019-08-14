New Delhi: After hiking the fees of Class X and XII board examinations for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) students from Rs 50 to Rs 1,200, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday decided to restore the practice of charging Rs 50 from SC and ST candidates of Delhi government schools.

The decision for giving the relief to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students in Delhi was taken following the directions of the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry, the officials said.

“On the direction of HRD Minister, CBSE has decided to restore the practice of depositing only Rs 50 on CBSE registration portal from SC/ST students of Delhi govt schools. For the remaining amount, CBSE will take up reimbursement of increased fees directly with Delhi state government after finalising the list of candidates. This has been informed to Delhi government”, the CBSE said in a statement.

The board on Sunday hiked the fees of Class X and XII board examinations for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) students from Rs 50 to Rs 1,200. Besides, the amount has also been doubled for those from the general category, who will now have to pay Rs 1,500.

The students enrolled in CBSE schools abroad will have to pay Rs 10,000 for five subjects for both Class 10 and 12. Earlier it was Rs 5000. For them, the fees for an additional subject in Class 12 has been fixed at Rs 2,000, as against Rs 1,000 earlier.

The CBSE said that a loss of Rs 250 crore forced it to raise the examination fee drastically, as there was no fee hike in the last five years.

(With agency inputs)