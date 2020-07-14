CBSE Result 2020: Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has confirmed that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) would announce the class X board examination 2020 results on Wednesday, July 15. Also Read - CBSE X Result 2020 Tomorrow: How to Check Pass Percentage; Get Your Marksheet Via DigiLocker

“My dear Children, Parents, and Teachers, the results of class X CBSE board examinations will be announced tomorrow. I wish all the students best of luck”, tweeted the HRD minister. Also Read - CBSE Result 2020: CBSE 10th Result 2020 Today or Tomorrow? Here's What Board Official Says

Students can check their results on the board’s official website cbse.nic.in. Besides, students can also log on to cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in to know their scores. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Results 2020: Kendriya Vidyalayas Record 98.62 Pass Percentage

For the first time, the board has decided not to come up with a merit list in view of exceptional circumstances amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Follow these steps to check CBSE 10th result 2020

Step 1: Log on to the official Board website cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in

Step 2: For Class 10 results, click on the link which says “CBSE Class 10th Board Results”.

Step 3: Submit your roll number and others details as required.

Step 4: The result will appear on the website

Step 5: Download the result for future reference.

Besides, CBSE class 10th result 2020 can also be accessed via other facilities like IVRS Facility, DigiLocker App (digilocker.gov.in), UMANG App, DigiResults App and Microsoft SMS Organiser App.