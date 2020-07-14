CBSE Result 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) won’t announce the class X board examination 2020 results on Tuesday, a board official told a leading portal. Also Read - CBSE 10th Result 2020 Today? Surprise Announcement, Tele Counselling: Latest Updates Students Must Know

Following the board official's statement, Class X students can expect their result tomorrow as the board had informed the Supreme Court that it will declare the results of both Class X and XII board examinations by July 15.

Since the board announced the class 12th result 2020 on Monday, secondary students are eagerly waiting to know their scores.

Once declared, students can check their results on the board’s official website cbse.nic.in. Besides, students can also log on to cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in to check their scores.

The board will announce the results on the basis of an alternate assessment scheme after the pending exams were cancelled in view of spike in COVID-19 cases. As per the four-pointer scheme, marks have been awarded on basis of marks scored by a student in his or her best performing subjects.

Earlier on Monday, the board announced Class XII results wherein girls outperformed boys by 5.96 per cent, whereas the overall pass percentage increased by 5.38 per cent as against last year.

Follow these steps to check CBSE 10th result 2020

Step 1: Log on to the official Board website cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in

Step 2: For Class 10 results, click on the link which says “CBSE Class 10th Board Results”.

Step 3: Submit your roll number and others details as required.

Step 4: The result will appear on the website

Step 5: Download the result for future reference.

What about the merit list?

The board has decided not to come up with a merit list in view of exceptional circumstances amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Alternative ways to check CBSE 10th result 2020

CBSE class 10th result 2020 can also be accessed via other facilities like IVRS Facility, DigiLocker App (digilocker.gov.in), UMANG App, DigiResults App and Microsoft SMS Organiser App.