CBSE Result 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the results for the Class 10 Board examinations on Tuesday. Once declared, students can access their marks on the official website of the board — cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in

The fresh reports come a day after the CBSE gave a surprise to the class 12th students by declaring their board exams result.

How to check your result

CBSE 10th exam results can be acessed on the board’s official website cbse.nic.in. Besides, students can also log on to cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in to check their scores.

Follow these simple steps to check your marks

Step 1: Log on to the official Board website cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in

Step 2: For Class 10 results, click on the link which says “CBSE Class 10th Board Results”.

Step 3: Submit your roll number and others details as required.

Step 4: The result will appear on the website

Step 5: Download the result for future reference.

Apart from the Board’s official website, CBSE class 10th result 2020 can also be accessed via other facilities like IVRS Facility, DigiLocker App (digilocker.gov.in), UMANG App, DigiResults App and Microsoft SMS Organiser App.