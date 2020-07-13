CBSE Result 2020: “This year CBSE will not announce the merit list of Class 12 board examination results’, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) official told news agency ANI. Also Read - CBSE Class X, XII Result 2020 Today: Here Are 10 Points to Remember This Year

The statement comes soon after the board announced results for Class XII board examination. Students can access their results by visiting these websites:

cbse.nic.in Also Read - CBSE XII Results 2020 to be Declared Today? Arts, Commerce And Science Students Can Check Their Scores at cbse.nic.in

results.nic.in

cbseresults.nic.in

“Dear Students, Parents and Teachers! @cbseindia29 has announced the results of Class XII and can be accessed at http://cbseresults.nic.in. We congratulate you all for making this possible. I reiterate, Student’s health & quality education are our priority,” said HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal in his tweet.