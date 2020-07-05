CBSE Result 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the result of Class XII board examinations by July 15, 2020. The board examinations commenced from February 15 and were scheduled to continue till the end of March. However, the CBSE cancelled the papers, following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - CBSE Exams 2020: Decision On Pending Class X, XII Board Examinations Soon, Says HRD Minister

Every year, the board issues both hard copy and soft copies of mark sheet and pass certificate to Class X and XII students. The CBSE provide the hard copies to schools and the institutes handover those mark sheets and pass certificates to students within 10-15 days.

But this year, due to the outbreak of the pandemic, getting hard copies from the schools is not an easier task. Thus, students can get CBSE mark sheet and pass certificate through Digi locker. Last year, DigiLocker had partnered with the central board to provide digital certificates to students.

Here’s how to get it

Students can get their DigiLocker username via SMS with credentials on their registered mobile number.

Those who do not have access to the mobile number registered with the board can also receive the soft copies of their certificates by signing up on DigiLocker.

Would that certificates be valid for admissions?