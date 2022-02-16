New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) was scheduled to release the much-awaited term 1 results for both classes 10, 12 on February 16. However, the latest reports suggested that students would have to wait a bit longer as the results won’t be declared today. Dismissing the rumors, board spokesperson Rama Sharma said that CBSE will not announce the term 1 class 10, 12 results 2021 on Wednesday, February 16.Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results 2021 to be Released Today? CBSE Official Makes Big Announcement

Earlier, a CBSE official had stated that there's a possibility of announcing the term 1 results for both classes 10, 12 this week. He had also asserted that the board will announce the result date and time soon. Meanwhile, the CBSE is also expected to announce the result for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 examination anytime soon. Once declared, students can check their scores the official site of CBSE CTET on ctet.nic.in.

Here are the LIVE updates:-

CTET Result 2021: Previous years cut-off

Category January 2021 Session December 2019 Session July 2019 Session General 87/150 87/150 90/150 SC 80/150 80/150 85/150 ST 80/150 80/150 85/150 OBC 85/150 85/150 85/150

CTET consists of 2 papers- Paper I and Paper II. Those who clear the paper I exam can apply for the post of teacher for classes 1 to 5, while candidates clearing level II can apply for teaching posts for classes 6 to 8. Those who clear the CTET 2021 will be eligible to teach in primary and secondary schools across India. General category candidates need to secure 60 per cent marks, while SC, ST and OBC category students are required to obtain 55%. Those who have passed B.Ed. programme from an NCTE-accredited institution are eligible for the TETor CTET examination.

CTET Results 2021: Here’s How to Check Scores