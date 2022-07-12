New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the CBSE Class 10, class 12 Results in the last week of July. Earlier, the board was expected to release the CBSE 10th results by July 13 and CBSE 12th results by July 15. Soon after the formal announcement of the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Result 2022, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. cbseresults.nic.in., results.gov.in. They can also be checked on CBSE’s newly launched portal–Pariksha Sangam.Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Board Expected to Declare Final Results Date And Time Anytime Soon. Direct Link, Steps to Check Scores Here

Expected dates:

As per reports, the class 10 board results can be declared between July 15 and July 25. And the CBSE 12th results will be out in another three or four days.

A senior official of CBSE told ANI on condition of anonymity that "CBSE class 10 and 12 results are likely to declare in the last week of July as per the scheduled fixed by the Board and there is no delay in Board results."

CBSE Result 2022: Step To Check Scores

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the results

Visit the official websites for results

On the homepage, Click on CBSE Class 10 result link

Enter required details — registration number/ roll number

Class 10 result 2022 will appear on the screen

Download 10th scorecard, and take a printout for further reference

The (term 2) exams were held from April 26 to June 15. A total of 21 lakh students appeared for CBSE Class 10 and 14 lakh students appeared for CBSE 12th exam 2022