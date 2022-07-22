CBSE Result 2022 Class 12th Declared: The Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE has declared the CBSE Result Class 12th on Friday. The CBSE 12th Result 2022 is now available online on results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. Students can also check CBSE Results online on DigiLocker, UMANG app by logging into their accounts. Candidates can also use an SMS service to get the CBSE 12th result. All you have to do is type relevant information such as (CBSE 12 ( roll no) (school no) (center no)) and send it to the number 7738299899. NOTE: CBSE 12th Results have been uploaded on Pariksha Sangam at the moment. The link to check online has not been activated as yet. Students can either reach out to schools.Also Read - CBSE 10th Result 2022 LIVE: CBSE Class 10 Result To Be Declared Today At 2 PM. Check Details Here

CBSE Class 12th Result Declared LIVE Updates 

  • 10:42 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12 Results Declared: List of website to check marks

  • 10:34 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12 result declared: Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNVs) perform best among all schools

    JNVs have performed better than KV schools this year. The overall pass percentage of JNVs is 98.83 per cent followed by CTSA Schools with 97.76 per cent and KVs at third place with 97.04 per cent

  • 10:27 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12 result declared: Over 33,000 students scored above 95%, while 1.34 lakh got above 90%.

  • 10:20 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12 result declared: Things you need to access CBSE class 12 result

    Roll Number
    School Code
    Date of Birth

  • 10:18 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12 result declared: Kerala’s Trivandrum has recorded the highest pass percentage at 98.83%.

  • 10:14 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12 result declared: Trivandrum best performing district

    Trivandrum has emerged as the best performing region with a pass percentage of 98.83 per cent followed by Bengaluru at second place with 98.16 pass percent and Chennai at third with 97.79 per cent

  • 10:13 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12 result declared: Girls perform better than boys by 3.29%

    Girls have performed better than boys by 3.29 per cent. Girls have recorded an overall pass percentage of 94.54 per cent as compared to boys who secured a pass percentage of 91.25 per cent. All transgender students have passed the class 12 boards taking their pass percentage to 100 per cent.

  • 10:11 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12 result declared: How to get mark sheets through DigiLocker

    1. Visit the official website of DigiLocker or open its mobile application and sign in.

    2. Select “Central Board of Secondary Education.”
    Now, click on the link provided for CBSE Class 12 result 2022.

    3. Enter your credentials like roll numbers and school numbers to log in to the DigiLocker.

    4. After submitting, you will be able to see your results on the screen.

    5. For future reference, download the soft copy of the result and keep a printout with you.

  • 10:09 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12 result declared: Check CBSE Class 12 result through UMANG app

    The UMANG app can be accessed to check the CBSE results. Candidates can check their scores through this application since there is a possibility that the websites will be overloaded when the results are announced. The iOS Apple Store and the Google Play Store offer the UMANG app for installation.

  • 10:06 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12 result declared: How to download CBSE Class 12 result

    1. Go to the websites, cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, or results.gov.in.

    2. On the homepage, go to the latest notifications and search the link that reads as ‘ Download CBSE 12th Class Term 2 Result 2022.’

    3. Click on the result link and a login page will appear on the screen.

    4. Enter the login details like roll number and date of birth.

    5. Hit the ‘Submit’ option.

    6. Check the result against your roll number.

    7. Download, save, and print the result copy for future reference.