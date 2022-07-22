CBSE Result 2022 Class 12th Declared: The Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE has declared the CBSE Result Class 12th on Friday. The CBSE 12th Result 2022 is now available online on results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. Students can also check CBSE Results online on DigiLocker, UMANG app by logging into their accounts. Candidates can also use an SMS service to get the CBSE 12th result. All you have to do is type relevant information such as (CBSE 12 ( roll no) (school no) (center no)) and send it to the number 7738299899. NOTE: CBSE 12th Results have been uploaded on Pariksha Sangam at the moment. The link to check online has not been activated as yet. Students can either reach out to schools.Also Read - CBSE 10th Result 2022 LIVE: CBSE Class 10 Result To Be Declared Today At 2 PM. Check Details Here

CBSE Class 12th Result Declared LIVE Updates